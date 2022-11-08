Both the NC State men’s and women’s cross country teams will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Southeast Regionals hosted in Louisville, Kentucky. With this event approaching, let’s take a look at what happened a year ago for both cross country teams.
Women’s XC
The women’s team won its fifth NCAA Regional Championship in a row when it won the 2021 Championship in Kentucky. The team scored 34 points, the lowest score since 2000 up to that point.
Senior Kelsey Chmiel came in first after just previously winning the ACC Championship, and Chmiel won second in this year’s ACC Championship. Chmiel finished the 6k race in 19:58.4 in 2021, but she finished at a much-improved 19:20.0 pace in the ACC Championship.
Junior Katelyn Tuohy came in second in 2021 with a 20:06.2 timestamp. Tuohy won the ACC Championship with a gold medal in 19:08.9, taking off nearly an entire minute from the previous year.
Senior Sam Bush finished in eighth with a 20:19.4, and she reduced her time to 19:45.7 in the most recent race. Graduate student Savannah Shaw finished 25th in 2021 in 20:53.7. Shaw, Chmiel, Tuohy and Bush got All-Region honors in 2021 because of their performances.
Men’s XC
The Pack placed fourth as a team, led by JP Flavin. Many of the racers from 2021 are not racing with the Wolfpack this year, including JP Flavin, Gavin Gaynor and Nate Kawalec.
Graduate Robinson Snider raced in the 2021 Regionals and placed 24th, running the 8k race in 29:59.0. Snider finished in 23:20.1 in the ACC Championship, receiving All-Region honors with the performance.
Junior Zach Hughes placed 67th at 31:03.0. Junior Ian Harrison completed and finished in 32:01.0. He shaved off over eight minutes from his time and should be ready for this year’s regionals.
The 2022 NCAA Southeast Regional will be held in Kentucky once more on Nov. 12. The women’s team will be looking for its sixth straight regional win, and is still ranked first in the country.