On Nov. 19, the NC State cross country teams will travel to the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The No. 1 women’s team placed first in this year’s ACC Championship and just recently took first in the NCAA Southeast Regionals. Last year, the Wolfpack participated in the 2021 NCAA Championships and had great success. Let’s take a look at what happened one year ago.
For the first time in program history, the NC State women’s cross country team won the NCAA Championship. The Pack had 84 points as a team, beating out BYU by 38 points. Then-junior Kelsey Chmiel crossed the finish line first for the Pack, placing sixth overall, and was the first athlete from the ACC to cross as well.
Then-sophomore Katelyn Tuohy placed 15th with a time of 19:43.1. Tuohy finished first in the 2022 regionals, winning it all for NC State, while Chmiel came in second.
Graduate students Allie Hays and Hannah Steelman finished 22nd and 24th, respectively, and then-junior Sam Bush rounded out the team total in 32nd. All five of these runners were awarded All-American Honors.
On Nov. 2, 2022, Gov. Roy Cooper honored the team for its win at the NCAA Championships, saying, “The team worked together to make history, bringing home the national title for this great university.”
As the regional champions, the Pack qualified for the NCAA Championships and will send seven women to Oklahoma.
For the men, then-graduate student JP Flavin finished in 50th place in the final race of his college career as the lone athlete representing the Pack. This year, the men’s team was selected at-large for its performance in the Southeast Regionals.