It was a busy Friday, Oct. 15 for the NC State cross country team as the group split up and competed in two different invitationals across the country.
The Wolfpack started the day in Madison, Wisconsin at the Nuttycombe Invitational and finished the afternoon in Greenville, North Carolina at the ECU Pirate Invitational.
Nuttycombe Invitational
The Wolfpack women led the way in Wisconsin, grabbing 102 points for a second place finish.
Junior Kelsey Chmiel and sophomore Katelyn Tuohy each placed in the top five in the 6k championship. Chmiel finished in second place, recording a time of 20:00.2, being the first finisher for the Pack for the second straight meet.
Sophomore Gionna Quarzo and graduate student Isabel Zimmermann also grabbed top-10 finishes of their own, placing seventh and ninth in the 6k B race, respectively.
The NC State men accumulated 497 points on the day to finish in 23rd place out of 31 teams.
Highlighted by graduate student JP Flavin’s performance, the Pack had six finishers in the 8k championship, including two in the top 100. Flavin finished in 39th-place with a time of 23:55.5 while graduate student Robinson Snider ended the race in 95th place.
Awesome work by our men's squad in the Championship 8K at Nuttycombe today!#PackXC | #PackRunning pic.twitter.com/HSiJhP4pj8— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) October 15, 2021
ECU Pirate Invitational
In her season debut, redshirt senior Nevada Mareno took the individual title in the women’s 6k while teammate graduate student Anna Vess placed second. Racing unattached, freshman Brooke Rauber and sophomore Claire Walters rounded out the top four.
NC State also had two runners competing unattached in the men’s 8k. Freshman Miles Ally grabbed the top spot with a time of 24:46.92 while sophomore Zach Hughes finished just behind him to take second place.
These last two meets conclude the regular season for the Wolfpack. The ACC Championships are set to be held Oct. 29 in South Bend, Indiana, and the NCAA southeast regionals are scheduled directly following.