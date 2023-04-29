NC State baseball defeated The Citadel Bulldogs 7-4 on Friday, April 28 at Doak Field.
The Wolfpack (27-14) took little time getting started, scoring a quick run in the first inning. After a lengthy weather delay, the Citadel (19-20) responded and briefly stole the lead. However, NC State’s pitching was mostly efficient throughout the night, allowing its offense to tack on additional runs without too much pressure. Even though The Citadel threatened to steal the victory in the last frame, the red-and-white was ultimately able to secure the win.
“They're a scrappy Citadel team,” said head coach Elliot Avent. “Always scrappy, always competitive and obviously they’re disciplined, being a military academy.”
After putting away the Bulldog bats in the first, the Pack asserted itself in the bottom of the first inning when sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart drilled a solo-shot to put NC State on the board.
Pack strikes first behind Cozart's solo homer.#Pack9 | 📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/HXZ5i5Dutm— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 28, 2023
However, after a weather delay, the Pack struggled to get much going in the next two innings. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came to life in the fourth inning as third baseman Noah Mitchell went yard to tie the game. A few at-bats later — with two men on base — designated hitter Luke Montenary grounded out, driving in another run to give The Citadel a 2-1 lead.
The Bulldogs did not retain the lead for long, though, as a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases for the Pack in the bottom of the fourth. This opened the door for junior shortstop Kalae Harrison, as he smoked a towering double to bring in two runs and regain the lead for the Pack.
Kalae gives us the lead with a two-RBI double!#Pack9 | @kalae_harrison pic.twitter.com/KN7FKAE1TW— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 29, 2023
“It’s always good to respond in big moments, especially after we go down in a tight spot,” Harrison said. “It felt good to get runners on and to come in with the big hit.”
The Pack did not show any signs of slowing down, quickly loading the bases once more when The Citadel walked three batters in a row. This allowed Cozart and sophomore left fielder Will Marcy to tack on two more Wolfpack runs for a 5-2 lead.
Over the next several innings, NC State managed to keep the Citadel in check, holding the Bulldogs scoreless in those frames. In the meantime, the Pack added two more runs in the sixth. These runs came from another bases loaded situation, when freshman designated hitter Cannon Peebles was hit by a pitch, which brought home graduate center fielder Trevor Candelaria. In the very next at-bat, the Pack added yet another run as the Bulldog’s pitcher committed a balk, scoring another runner.
“Peebles had four walks and got hit by a pitch tonight,” Avent said. “Everybody wants to hit and they'll swing out of the zone. He didn’t take the bait and he didn't swing out. I'm really proud of Peebles tonight.”
Going into the ninth inning, it appeared as if the Pack had the game perfectly in control with a 7-2 advantage. However, a pair of hits allowed catcher Travis Lott the opportunity to chip away at NC State’s lead with an RBI single. Then, Mitchell continued to shift the momentum in the Citadel’s favor by driving in another run. Afterwards, the Bulldogs loaded the bases, but NC State soon regained momentum and slammed the door on any possibility of a comeback.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Logan Whitaker got the starting nod. He had a middling performance with four strikeouts in four innings, however, he allowed two runs in the fourth, which helped give life to The Citadel.
In the fifth, junior righty Justin Lawson relieved Whitaker. He found success through the next 4.2 innings, with six strikeouts that marked a season-high. However, he ran into trouble in the ninth, which resulted in freshman lefty Dominic Fritton stepping in to prevent a comeback and secure the win.
“The story of tonight was Justin Lawson,” Avent said. “He’s got a lot of guts and a lot of heart, with a pretty good slider and a pretty good fastball.”
The Pack will be back in action on Saturday, April 29 to take on The Citadel in game two of the three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game can be watched on ACC Network Extra.
