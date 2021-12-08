The North Carolina Courage secured full protection in the upcoming NWSL expansion draft, trading midfielders Cari Roccaro and Angharad James to Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, respectively.
The team announced the double trade on Wednesday, Dec. 8, five days after the trade window closed. With the Courage set to lose two in the draft anyway, the move allows the team to pick its losses and not have to wait for draft day.
With the double trade, the Courage lose two of their holding midfield options and will likely need to add some depth to that group this offseason.
Across four seasons with the Courage, Roccaro appeared in 51 games and was a member of multiple championship-winning teams. Roccaro struggled toward the tail end of the season, but was a big personality in the squad.
“For the past several years, Cari has been a big piece of our environment and someone who stepped in to fill in an important role for the team,” said Courage head coach Sean Nahas in an announcement. “Towards the end of the season, I feel she was playing more free and earning the minutes each game. I hope she will take this next opportunity and make the most of it as she has here in North Carolina. She is someone who I will always be a fan of and wish her nothing but the best on this new journey and look forward to seeing the progress she makes.”
James joined the Courage midway through this season, playing just over 800 minutes. The Welsh international’s Courage career was short, but contained some memorable moments, like her goal against NJ/NY Gotham.
What a way for Angharad James to score her first @TheNCCourage goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v8lWMGuvfE— CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) September 25, 2021
“We cannot thank Angharad enough for her time here with the club, albeit short,” Nahas said. “She is a wonderful professional and person, and on behalf of the club I wish her nothing but the best in the next step of her journey. Haz is a tidy player who loves the game and is someone that players gravitate towards. Every day she wanted more information and detail that would help her master her position. She is someone who I have great respect for both on and off the field, and I look forward to seeing the great steps she will take moving forward.”
Now that the club has taken itself out of the expansion draft, the Courage can focus fully on the upcoming college draft, which is set for Sunday, Dec. 18.