The North Carolina Courage fell 2-1 to the Orlando Pride in the team’s regular season home opener Saturday, May 22.
The Pride capitalized on a Courage mistake at the back and found success going direct when the Courage spread themselves thin late in the game. In the second half, the Courage could not get a bounce in the box to go their way, missing numerous chances to level things up before Orlando got its insurance goal.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” said Courage head coach Paul Riley. “We had enough chances to sink a ship. Second half, we were brilliant. Took the game to them. Midfield got going. [Denise O’Sullivan] was excellent. Debinha was a handful tonight. Obviously, we gave two terrible goals away. In all fairness, the second one, obviously we're chasing the game at that point, but the first one was ridiculous to be honest with you. It was tough to play against them. They are direct. There's no midfield play, they go over the midfield, they go over the press. It's a difficult team to play against.”
Jess McDonald finally got one to fall for her way in the 89th minute after multiple missed opportunities in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
“Lynn called for it and I kind of got out of the way,” McDonald said. “She kind of dinked it with her head perfectly to my thigh and I juggled it and just tried to get a good touch just to get it on frame. And it went in, which I was really excited about, but you look at the time and see how much time is left. And it's like, ‘Oh, crap, let's go.’ We just had to try and get another one pretty quickly.”
🗣 Hey Siri, play "Return of J-Mac"#NCvORL | https://t.co/0LtSAUK1Jw | #NWSL21 pic.twitter.com/6pQrtAstfm— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) May 23, 2021
Sydney Leroux put the visitors in front in the 36th minute, punishing some sloppy build up play from the Courage on the edge of their box. Carson Pickett played the ball to Cari Roccaro in the middle and Roccaro underhit the pass back to Kaleigh Kurtz, allowing Leroux to get in on net.
Stolen by Syd, scored by Syd ✅#NCvORL | https://t.co/0LtSAUK1Jw | #NWSL21 pic.twitter.com/DsSqTlCBE8— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) May 22, 2021
The Courage had some decent chances, including a bad miss by Debinha in the 28th minute, but once the Courage got in and around the box, they could not get the final pass or shot to click. North Carolina also held the majority of the ball in the first 45 with 60% possession but they could not turn that possession into shots as Orlando outshot the Courage 7-4.
North Carolina really started to pour the chances on in the second half. McDonald and Williams both had some very good chances to level things but the pair just could not get any bounces to go their way.
“I think tonight was the first time I felt that was like our old self,” Riley said. “We were producing chances. We had the team pinned in. There were throw ins, some corner kicks. We got behind them a lot of the second half. There were great crosses in and I mean, if it wasn't for bad luck, we've had no luck today. But yeah, I'm happy with the fact that we are creating chances, because we really haven't done that. Certainly the last time we played Orlando in the Challenge Cup we didn't produce many chances.”
With the Courage searching for an equalizer, Orlando capitalized on a counter attack. Alex Morgan got on the end of a flicked header and got on the inside of Abby Erceg before slotting it far post.
Come for the goal off the post, stay for @alexmorgan13's moves 💃#NCvORL | https://t.co/0LtSAUK1Jw | #NWSL21 pic.twitter.com/HOIdOp3gsP— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) May 23, 2021
“You’ve got to give credit where it is due,” Erceg said. “I’m not game fit. I was cramping by about the 60th minute, but she ran at me. It was a good goal.”
The Courage will have an opportunity to pick up its first win of the season on Friday, May 28 as they host Racing Louisville. Sam Mewis is likely to make her first appearance since returning to the club in the game against Louisville.