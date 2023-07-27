CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “When you think of NC State, you think of a team that’s blue collared and going to play as hard as possible,” said graduate linebacker Payton Wilson at the ACC Kickoff on Thursday.
NC State’s defense has become a constant threat under head coach, Dave Doeren, and defensive coordinator, Tony Gibson. After leading the ACC in scoring defense last season, many return with high hopes in 2023.
“I expect our defense to be number one in pass defense throughout the league,” said junior cornerback Aydan White. “We’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of experience coming back.”
White is a force for the Wolfpack secondary — with four interceptions last season, he led all ACC cornerbacks in this metric, including an 84-yard pick six against Texas Tech. White said he remains hungry and has polished his game during the offseason.
“I’ve been watching film on myself, looking at my weaknesses and trying to make those my strengths,” White said. “Especially with eye discipline, press man and being more disciplined in the run game.”
While White has garnered plenty of respect this offseason, redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle is a star in his own right. Battle has earned the respect of his teammates by shutting down his side of the field.
“Shyheim is so consistent that I don’t have to be worried,” White said. “It’s easy for our defense and offense to have two shutdown corners playing on both sides.”
The red-and-white’s defensive prowess extends beyond the secondary by continuing a strong history at the linebacker position, with some young players ready to shine. The leader of the group is Wilson, a veteran linebacker who’s ready to take the next step.
“I’m super excited about this season,” Wilson said. “I’m getting the chance to be a leader. With Isaiah [Moore] and Drake [Thomas] being gone, I’ve had to step up into that role … just trying to lead this defense.”
To get to this point, Wilson has battled injuries throughout his time in Raleigh. Now healthy, Wilson is ready to give the red-and-white everything he has.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Wilson said. “That’s life, and you just have to give one hundred percent every time.”
While Wilson is an established starter, the Pack will need more linebackers to step up. Wilson is confident that the team has that capacity since many of last year’s reserves filled in at various points of the year.
“The guys that are there have all played,” Wilson said. “Me, Drake and Isaiah have all been hurt before so they had to play. … I know they have a lot to prove, but I also know how hard they’ve trained, and I know how excited they are to play. I’m not worried about it at all — I know that whoever they put out there will get it done.”
While NC State’s personnel features several quality players, the defensive coordinator is just as responsible for building an elite defense in Raleigh. Gibson excels across multiple areas, including play-calling and player development, and everyone up to the head coach himself respects the work Gibson does.
“He understands the ins and outs of [defense] really well,” Doeren said. “He knows how people are going to attack and what the answers are. I like that he’s tough on the guys. He demands a lot, but he’s also a guy that loves his players. He’s been a really good hire for us, and he’s done a tremendous job.”
Additionally, Gibson’s players recognize what makes him a successful defensive coordinator — creating a scheme that maximizes players’ abilities on the field.
“Coach Gibby’s scheme is really simple,” White said. “He wants us to play fast and free — that’s what I appreciate about him. Him making the perfect call makes it easier for us to make the perfect play.”
The Wolfpack has already put opponents on notice. Graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who transferred from Virginia, remembers how difficult it was to face the red-and-white when he played against them in 2020.
“Playing in 2020, I was like holy smokes. … Those guys were flying around, hitting hard, and I could feel it,” Armstrong said. “Thank goodness we just have to [play them] in practice. It’s a tough defense to go against.”
With several key pieces returning and Gibson continuing to direct the unit, the Wolfpack defense remains as fierce as ever. Facing it will be a tall task, even for the ACC’s best offenses. The leaders of the group are confident and hungry entering 2023, creating a dangerous pack of wolves that will lead NC State into this season.
