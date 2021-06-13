Last summer, four of our writers debated who NC State football’s GOAT QB was. While NC State might be known as QBU, that’s not the only position that’s seen an abundance of talent of the years. The Wolfpack boasts plenty of amazing running backs, from Ted Brown in the ‘70s to more recent greats like Nyheim Hines and T.A. McClendon, but which one reigns supreme?
T.A. McClendon (2002-04) - Nicholas Schnittker, Sports Editor
Starting his career at NC State during the reign of Philip Rivers, McClendon not only has the stats to be included in this conversation, but the Wolfpack also found success as a team while he was there, which is arguably just as important. Although both he and the Wolfpack trailed off after his freshman season in 2002, McClendon was still a part of two bowl wins, and the Wolfpack had a combined record of 24-14 across his three seasons.
In those two bowl games, the 2002 Gator Bowl and the 2003 Tangerine Bowl II, McClendon had five touchdowns and 150 total yards, proving he could get it down on the big stage.
Now that we’ve covered what the Wolfpack did with McClendon on the team, let’s dive into his individual stats. McClendon took home ACC Rookie of the Year in 2002, which was by far his most impressive season. That year, McClendon raked up 1,101 yards and 18 TDs. Those season totals were, respectively, the ninth and joint-most single-season rushing totals in Wolfpack history.
While McClendon wasn’t able to replicate that 2002 season in his next two years, he still ranks 11th in rushing yards (2,479), fourth in rushing TDs (33), fifth in rushing/receiving TDs (36) and is one of just three players to score five rushing touchdowns in a single game for the Wolfpack.
His next two seasons might not have seen the same level of production, but he averaged slightly more yards per attempt on far fewer carries. Had he been able to replicate that first season, he might very well be the front-runner in this race, but those last two years really let him down.
Matt Dayes (2013-16) - Bryan Pyrtle, Assistant Sports Editor
Head coach Dave Doeren got off to a sputtering start in his first four years with the Wolfpack, putting together a combined record of 25-26 in that span. But with the Dayes’ contributions to the Wolfpack offense, Doeren was able to secure a 2-1 bowl record in that same timeframe.
Dayes burst onto the scene in 2013 by scoring three touchdowns in his collegiate debut against Louisiana Tech, rushing for 84 yards on 17 carries in the 40-14 rout. This three-touchdown performance was the most by an NC State running back since 2007 and amounted to the second-most touchdowns scored in a game by an NC State true freshman. Even though the Wolfpack went 3-9 that season, Dayes still showed sparks of talent in both rushing and receiving, finishing the season with 4.0 yards per carry and showing off his speed with a 61-yard reception against Boston College.
These traits became more apparent in the next few seasons as Dayes continued to light up defenses both on the ground and out of the backfield. His versatility was most apparent in his sophomore season, when he scored a team-leading 13 touchdowns from scrimmage and posted a career-high 321 receiving yards. By season’s end, Dayes ranked in the top 10 in the ACC in all-purpose yards.
In total, Dayes ranks fourth in NC State history in rushing yards, scrimmage yards and scrimmage touchdowns in addition to ranking third all-time in rushing touchdowns. While placing fourth in multiple important statistical categories may imply that Dayes comes up short of the title of GOAT NC State running back, it is important to remember his junior season was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery.
At the time of the injury, Dayes led the ACC in rushing touchdowns with 12 and was one of only three players with at least 100 yards per game. If able to complete the season, Dayes would have had the opportunity to climb further up the all-time leaderboards, as he was on pace to tack on over 500 rushing yards, 600 scrimmage yards and seven rushing touchdowns to his career totals.
His electric speed and versatility were on full display in his final season when Dayes finally eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a season. If not for an unfortunate season-ending injury and having to share a backfield with Shadrach Thornton and/or Jaylen Samuels for the majority of his time at NC State, Dayes’ seasonal and career numbers would be significantly higher. But by simply watching his tape, such as that from his 205-rushing yard performance against Wake Forest in the game before his 2015 injury, it becomes clear that Dayes is the most talented running back ever to don the red and white from State.
Ted Brown (1975-78) - Wade Bowman, Assistant Sports Editor
There is one correct answer to the question of who is the greatest running back in NC State history, and it’s Ted Brown. Despite making his debut in the red and white over 45 years ago, Brown’s legacy and impact within the program is still evident to this day.
Brown’s collegiate career spanned from 1975 to 1978, and in those four years he did everything in his power to ensure his name would be at the forefront of this debate for the remainder of time. His 4,602 career rushing yards rank him first all-time amongst NC State rushers, almost 1,000 yards clear of second place. Brown also held the record as the ACC’s all-time leading rusher until Travis Etienne snatched that crown in 2020.
Brown sat clear atop the ACC’s career rushing touchdown totem pole with 49 all the way up until James Conner surpassed his mark in 2016. He now ranks fourth all-time, coming in behind Travis Etienne (70), Conner (52) and Lamar Jackson (50). Brown amassed two touchdowns in his career through the air, leaving him with 51 touchdowns from scrimmage in total, ranking him fifth all-time in the ACC for career non-passing touchdowns.
The 1978 consensus All-American is really a no-brainer in this conversation, ranking third all-time in the ACC with 5,362 yards from scrimmage. The only way to not view Brown as the greatest running back in Wolfpack history is holding the era he played in against him. He has all the accolades, plenty of mentions in the ACC record books, nearly all of the school’s rushing records, but some might say that it means nothing coming from a career in the 1970s.
This conversation is commonly had across all sports, as every competitive sport is constantly changing as the years go by. Play styles change, the level of athleticism within the sport increases; mannerisms, culture and traditions also come and go with each passing year. This also begs the question of whether greats from years past would be able to accomplish similar feats in the modern adaptations of their respective sports.
This question is certainly a valid one across many sports, but it seems far less relevant in football. The sport has seen its fair share of changes in play styles and culture, but the running back position has remained mostly untouched. If anything, running backs had more asked of them in years past as throw heavy offenses were not the norm in Brown’s playing days.
The records speak for themselves, but just in case it's not clear enough, I am here to tell you that the greatest running back in NC State history is Ted Brown, and it’s not particularly close. There have been fan favorites throughout the years as well as guys who have put together some impressive careers in the red and white. However, much like college defenses from 1975-78, they’ll never catch up to Brown.
Nyheim Hines (2015-17) - Ben Ellis, Staff Writer
A true home run hitter, Nyheim Hines is the quickest, most electrifying, most exciting and best running back in NC State history. His success as a running back did not come right away as the Garner native spent his freshman year as a wide receiver before getting moved to the backfield his sophomore year. In his first two seasons, he combined for just over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
After the 2016 season, in which Matt Dayes saw most of the rushing workload, it was Hines’ turn to shine his junior year in 2017, and he did not disappoint, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns and leading the Pack to its first nine-win season since 2010. One of his most memorable games from that season was the home finale against UNC-Chapel Hill in which he ran for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns that went for nearly 50 yards each.
Hines was truly a big play waiting to happen out of the backfield, and he was also a big play threat as a return man, scoring three return touchdowns in his three years at NC State. He not only showcased his speed on the football field, but also on the track, winning back-to-back ACC Championships in the 4x100 meter relay. After deciding to go pro after his junior year, Hines ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine, which was the fastest time among running backs and faster than all but two receivers.
While he may not have the career numbers that others do, Hines is certainly one of the most exciting players NC State has ever had, and should he have been the main man out of the backfield for four years, he could very well have some of the best numbers ever seen by an NC State running back.
Reggie Gallaspy II (2015-18) - Tristan Tucker, Managing Editor
Gallaspy might not have as prolific a track record as some of the other backs on this list, but his greatness is evident in the eyes of current NC State students. To illustrate Gallaspy’s impact, I’d like to share an anecdote during my time at Technician. In 2018, I had just joined the publication as a freshman, during Gallaspy’s senior season. My first article ever was an offensive preview before the Pack’s opener against James Madison.
That week at Packapalooza, I went to the football team’s autograph session and excitedly (or embarrassingly) told Gallaspy that I knew he was going to have a stellar season and that I had just written about him. Whether that stuck with him is unknown and unlikely, but it was an exciting feeling to finally be immersed in the sports world that I had grown up loving.
Writing so highly of Gallaspy made it a treat to cover him that season and watch as he dominated in his last year with the Wolfpack. That year, Gallaspy tallied 1,091 yards and 18 yards on the ground. Those figures ranked 10th and second all time, respectively.
All of that culminated in the best single-game performance I’ve ever seen while at NC State, a dominant five-touchdown performance against bitter rivals UNC-Chapel Hill. That performance was significant because firstly, it came in a tense, overtime win over the Tar Heels, but also because it tied the all-time record for rushing touchdowns in a single game, matched only by Stan Fritts in 1972 and McLendon. And who could forget the hilarity of the brawl that ensued after the game, after Gallaspy punched in his fifth and final score to clinch the overtime victory?
Things got HEATED after NC State beat UNC in OT 😳 pic.twitter.com/qvQHpV5Ey1— ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2018
Gallaspy doesn’t have the same accolades as other players on this list, but his senior performance epitomized what it means to be legendary. Flashy showings and giving back to the campus — Gallaspy was a contributor to Technician’s Pigskin Picks — is Gallaspy’s legacy. That, to me, is what it means to be the greatest of all time.