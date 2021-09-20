The past year has been a rough one for all in the Raleigh area. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, NC State and the surrounding area have been disconnected from each other. Since the summer, however, everything has been taking a turn to normalcy, the school semester is in full swing and Raleigh is again bustling as per usual, but college sports will never be the same.
In June, it was announced that college athletes could now profit from their name, image and likeness, or NIL for short, a change from the amateurism rules that the NCAA has enforced over its lifetime. Now college athletes can strike up partnership marketing deals, big or small, to earn themselves some income. This not only helps the athletes themselves, but the towns and communities associated with them. The NIL deals from NC State are already benefiting the Raleigh area, with no signs of slowing down in the future.
Collegiate athletics programs, more than any other professional organizations, have a special bond with their hometown, with NC State and Raleigh being no exception. Small businesses need ways to market after mostly being shut down for close to a year, and athletes need ways to brand themselves and take advantage of new opportunities provided by this rule change.
The solution; players striking up branding and partnership deals with local businesses, proving beneficial for fans, athletes and the business alike. All three roles contribute to the overall success and unification of the community, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This relationship has the ability to be a direct product of NIL deals, and this process has already started in Raleigh.
In early July, a few days after the NIL announcement, NC State sophomore running back, Zonovan Knight tweeted this, in which he proposed a partnership with Amedeo’s Italian restaurant in Raleigh:
…and we did. Stay tuned. 🐺🏈🍕🍺— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) July 22, 2021
Later, Amedeo’s went a few steps further and proceeded to sign six more NC State athletes to an official partnership with the restaurant.
🗣ANNOUNCING Amedeo’s NIL team! Our roster is: 🏀 Kai Crutchfield, 🏀 Elissa Cunane, 🏀 Cam Hayes, 🤼♀️ Hayden Hidlay, ⚾️ Sam Highfill, 🏈 Levi Jones & 🏈 Bam Knight. They’ll be our social media Ambassadors so please follow all their platforms & stay tuned! 🐺🍕🍺 #GoPack #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/jpcB7YK745— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) July 28, 2021
Amedeo’s, an Italian restaurant on Western Boulevard, is a hotspot for Wolfpack fans. Partnering with multiple Pack athletes betters their own branding, the players’ recognition and inevitably, the fans' connection to their community.
For the players, this is a fantastic opportunity to finally receive financial compensation for their efforts in college athletics. For the businesses, this is a great way to brand and market themselves to a large and relevant audience that follows these Wolfpack athletes. And for the fans this is a great way to not only see some of their favorite athletes and local businesses come together, but to feel a part of the local community.
This new NIL ruling is a win for everyone involved, and creates new opportunities for business partnerships where previously there were none. The positive effects of the NIL ruling are amplified in college towns with tight-knit communities, such as the Raleigh area surrounding NC State.
In summation, this relationship is extremely beneficial for the community, especially one recovering from the isolation forced by the first year of the pandemic. It helps make the area more interconnected and unified as locals help each other accomplish their goals and achieve success while promoting NC State athletics. With the NIL rules at NC State, everybody wins.
One deal will not accomplish this goal alone, although it is a benchmark for other businesses and athletes in the area to partner as well. I encourage any local businesses that are interested to reach out, and for local athletes to do the same. Incorporate them into your business so they can incorporate you into theirs.
With college sports back in full swing, fans included, the return to normalcy is right around the corner. Fortunately, with the help of these NIL deals, the Raleigh community can come back stronger than ever. It will take continued involvement to help accomplish this goal, but I believe that through college sports and a little business savvy, Raleigh can be an even better and more unified community than before.