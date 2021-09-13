When it comes to the most popular sports in the Triangle, most tend to think of either football, basketball or baseball. While hockey is becoming more popular with the resurgence of the Carolina Hurricanes, many tend to forget about the club hockey teams in the area.
NC State is home to the Icepack, the men’s club hockey team which competes in the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League and plays against teams such as UNC-Wilmington, Georgetown and Virginia Tech as well as a women’s club team.
Women's hockey in NC is thriving and we're hype to be a part of it! https://t.co/IbFP30dgQq— NC State Women's Hockey (@NCStateWHockey) April 24, 2021
The Icepack has been involved on campus since the late 1970s but has truly become a part of campus culture in recent years.
Some of my favorite memories from my freshman year are from the Icepack games I attended those two semesters, including the big showdowns at PNC Arena against another notable team from The Triangle: the Tar Heels from UNC-Chapel Hill.
The team has only continued to improve in my time here at State, having won the ACCHL for the past three years in a row and qualifying for the ACHA D2 National Championship twice in the past three years. It earned a No. 8 national seed in its run this past spring, only losing to the top-seeded University of Mary.
Last season, the Icepack made the move over to the Wake Competition Center, a brand-new facility just 20 minutes from campus in Morrisville, North Carolina. This will be the first full year fans will be welcome in the new complex as most of last year was closed to fans due to COVID-19.
Another highlight of the season is when the Icepack will host UNC at PNC Arena, an incredible event you truly don’t want to miss.
While any game against UNC is sure to be entertaining for any NC State fan, this season has plenty of other exciting matchups scheduled including series against Liberty and the University of Cincinnati.
Here we go ‼️https://t.co/ePRMFjt0XH pic.twitter.com/hPoKmi31VF— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) July 22, 2021
Icepack games are always full of energy and excitement and are a perfect way to spend a Friday or Saturday night. Just $5 for students and $10 for everyone else, it's also a cheaper entertainment option closer to campus.
The Icepack opens its season this Friday, Sept. 17 against the rival Tar Heels at 7:45 p.m. Tickets can be pre-purchased online at icepackhockey.com.
It’s been too long since the Icepack has been able to play in front of a full crowd of fans, and the team deserves your support this upcoming season.