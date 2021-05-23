NC State all-time great Bradley Chubb is finding his way into headlines in recent weeks behind speculation over a trade package that could bring the NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, to Denver.
Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers has been a rocky one over the past few years as postseason woes continue to taint the partnership between the quarterback and the team’s upper management. Whether it’s questionable play calling in season-defining moments or drafting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft instead of another weapon for the future Hall of Fame QB, the Packers continue to find a way to make Rodgers unhappy.
Many insiders within the NFL believe the Packers' most recent playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will ultimately be the straw that breaks the camel’s back regarding Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. If the speculation pans out, Rodgers will become an asset in what will likely be one of the biggest blockbuster trades the league has ever seen.
Of the three teams that Rodgers expressed interest in being traded to, the Denver Broncos boast one of the more desirable potential trade packages that could prove mutually beneficial to both them and the Packers. Multiple first round picks as well as a handful of young stars is the expectation for any team interested in making the nine-time Pro Bowler its starting quarterback.
In Denver’s case, a young star who is speculated to be part of that deal is NC State alumni Bradley Chubb. The 24-year-old defensive end began to live up to his potential in the 2020 season, making his first career Pro Bowl after an impressive campaign.
Following the injury of future Hall of Famer Von Miller, Chubb was cast into the spotlight after returning from an injury of his own suffered in the 2019 season. In 14 games played in the 2020 season, the right outside linebacker amassed 42 combined tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks.
After his breakout 2020 season, Chubb made himself a valuable asset to the Broncos organization as not only a player, but a trade piece as well. Denver exercised its right to pick up his fifth-year option at the start of this offseason in hopes that he remains with the team for as long as the Broncos want him to be there.
A recent article by Zack Kelberman of Sports Illustrated details the likelihood of Chubb’s involvement in a trade to Green Bay should the Packers decide it's time to let Rodgers move on. A more than likely trade package for Rodgers would include Denver sending over Chubb, quarterback Drew Lock, guard Dalton Risner and multiple early draft picks.
Chubb is clearly the most valuable asset involved in the speculated trade and will probably remain so should any legitimate trade proposal arise. The NC State product is truly a young star, and he continues to prove that he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet.
Denver was a great place for Chubb to begin his pro football career as he was able to take pointers and play alongside one of the all-time great defensive ends in Miller. However, a move to Green Bay would certainly not be the downfall of Chubb’s career, with the Packers sporting a top-15 defense in the league.
Any team would be happy to add a 24-year-old Pro Bowler to its roster. Whether that excitement remains with the departure of a legendary quarterback will have to be seen. One thing is for sure, Denver is going to do everything in its power to fill the gaping hole in its offense at quarterback with the NFL’s MVP.
Should Bradley Chubb be involved in the potential acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, his career is certainly not in any jeopardy. In fact, a change of scenery could elevate Chubb’s game to an even higher level, something that has been seen with all-time greats in the past.