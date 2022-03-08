At this time each year, the highly anticipated return of Major League Baseball is usually upon us. Unfortunately due to the ongoing MLB lockout, this year won’t go like the ones before. But to all those drowning in lost hopes for a swift start to the season, there’s a fantastic alternative to cure that baseball fix for every kind of fan this spring: college baseball.
With opening day originally set for March 31, the first two series of the major league baseball season have officially been canceled according to the MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred. Disagreements over various issues within professional baseball have persisted between the MLB Players Association and the league office for months.
Little progress has been made on an agreement that would, in effect, revive the hopes for a swift start to the already postponed MLB season.
Due to the delay in opening day action, there will be a lingering hole in baseball fans' hearts as they miss out on their teams' start to the year. Luckily, there is a fantastic alternative that might finally get its shot in the spotlight due to the ongoing MLB lockout that will satisfy every kind of baseball fan out there.
Enter the world of college baseball, the electrifying and captivating college sport has always seemingly been in the shadow of its peers, namely football and basketball, while also being overlooked by the media and baseball fans alike due to the traditional popularity of the professional game.
However, the MLB lockout finally presents an opportunity for college baseball to shine, to receive the respect and hype that the sport deserves and to earn its place as a staple of college and American sports.
With all the electrifying and amazing moments of professional baseball, as many impressive feats of athleticism as you could want and a dash of school spirit creates the perfect recipe for the type of event so many baseball and sports fans could ask for.
Former player and hardcore college baseball fan Stephen Schoch understands exactly how exciting and captivating the college side of baseball can be in the absence of pro ball.
Dear MLB fans,Sure the outfield wall is just spray painted plywood, but this is the type of stuff happening in college baseball while Manfred cancels MLB games. If you’re looking for your baseball fix, college ball is a pretty good place to start. Thanks,Steve pic.twitter.com/CD7koIifRC— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 1, 2022
Fortunately, college ball has already skyrocketed in popularity as opposed to recent years since the season started in late February. Fans are flocking to college baseball games all over the country as it garners more and more attention from the media and fans over the past few weeks alone. On March 5, Minute Maid Park hosted nearly 25,000 people to watch Texas play LSU, an example of just how much potential the sport has, showing that fans will flock to major league ballparks to watch their favorite college teams duke it out.
24,787 people filling up Minute Maid Park right now. Don’t let anyone tell you college baseball isn’t growing pic.twitter.com/lU0yHzIlLA— College Baseball Hub (@CollegeBSBHub) March 6, 2022
And if you don’t want to or cannot go to a live game, ESPN and other affiliated networks will be broadcasting over 2,200 college baseball games throughout the course of the 2022 season, making college baseball extremely easy to view for anyone interested on almost any day of the week.
Going to catch a game at your local college or university isn’t bad either as it still captures that quintessential American baseball experience everyone knows and loves. So whether it’s at home or in the stands, college baseball deserves its shot and won’t disappoint.
And if you’re looking for somewhere to start, there’s a pretty noteworthy team in Raleigh that just might be for you. The No. 22 NC State baseball team is one of the best in the nation and after taking a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska last season, the team looks to continue its success in the 2022 season.
Intriguing storylines and players are everywhere you turn, such as team veterans, like senior second baseman J.T. Jarrett and senior center fielder Devonte Brown, to a savvy pitching staff, and even freshman sensation first baseman Tommy White, not to mention the Pack’s excellent level of play to start the season.
With so many intriguing storylines, newcomers and vets alike, things are looking up for both Wolfpack baseball and the college game as a whole.
I highly encourage you to watch a college ball game, in whatever way or volume you please, because college baseball is what we all need to fill that baseball-sized hole in all our hearts this spring.