They say, “if you love someone, let them go.”
Well that’s easier said than done, and NC State baseball learned this lesson firsthand at the end of the 2022 season when star freshman Tommy White decided to transfer to LSU. The news broke the hearts of NC State fans everywhere just months after taking the college baseball scene by storm in Raleigh.
By the end of his historic 2022 season, White broke the NCAA freshman home run record with his whopping 27 homers. In addition, he batted .362, tallied 85 hits and recorded 74 RBIs — all more than enough to earn him the title of 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year.
However, just a month after the Pack was surprisingly excluded from the 2022 NCAA Tournament, NC State fans were dealt another huge blow when White confirmed his decision to enter the transfer portal, trading out the red-and-white for LSU’s purple-and-gold. What would the Wolfpack do without his colossal power at the plate, and what would fans do without their beloved Tommy Tanks?
Fast forward eight and a half months, and it’s all water under the bridge for NC State.
Through the Wolfpack’s first 13 games of the 2023 season, the Pack9 is undefeated, toting a high-octane, bombs-away offense that isn’t reliant on just one freshman phenom but a diverse, capable arsenal of batters that are ready to send opposing pitches deep whenever they step into the box.
The red-and-white now totes a full-range of talent that has the potential to run up the score in the blink of an eye over its competition. With more batters that have the ability to consistently inflict damage inning-in, inning-out, No. 19 NC State is more dangerous than it ever was in 2022.
NC State had a range of talented batters behind White in 2022, all of whom have fully come into their own this season. Sophomore catcher Jacob Cozart and infielder Will Marcy have tallied 16-combined RBIs and two home runs each so far this season, and both have become dependable players for the Pack’s explosive offense. Meanwhile, junior third baseman LuJames Groover — one of the Pack’s most-anticipated returning players entering the year — hasn’t disappointed thus far, with two home runs and 14 RBIs to his name.
But it’s been the work of sophomore shortstop Payton Green that has really impressed so far this season. Right now, Green seems unstoppable, leading the team with 26 RBIs and seven home runs. It seems like every game, Green is adding to his highlight reel. The crown jewel to that tape? His two-run walk-off blast to keep the Pack undefeated in its series-sweeping victory against NJIT.
WALKIN' IT OFF IN STYLE 💣 pic.twitter.com/HPr2uinSSm— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 5, 2023
But even though White’s departure gave some room for NC State’s established players to flourish, head coach Elliott Avent made sure to bolster his batting lineup through recruiting and the transfer portal in the offseason — and it’s made a clear difference thus far for the Pack.
Graduate outfielder Trevor Candelaria and junior outfielder Carter Trice, who transferred to NC State in the offseason, have quickly joined in on the Pack’s party at the plate. Candelaria currently has 20 RBIs, good for second best on the squad, while Trice has hit five long balls and 12 RBIs thus far.
Meanwhile, graduate outfielder Parker Nolan — a Davidson transfer — had himself a day in the Pack’s 16-4 rout of Coastal Carolina, torching the Chanticleers’ bullpen for six RBIs and two home runs.
Freshmen Cannon Peebles and Eli Serrano have also made their presence known this season. In NC State’s 21-2 thrashing of NJIT on March 4, Peebles had a monstrous day at the plate, hitting 10 RBIs and two home runs. Serrano has also quickly come into his own in his debut season hitting a grand slam against UNC-Greensboro that helped the Pack dish out another win, albeit a close one.
Get out the rye bread and mustard...it's GRAND SALAMI time in Greensboro 🥪#Pack9 | @eliserrano__ pic.twitter.com/ofwk7JP75i— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 7, 2023
It seems like each and every player has had his time to shine for the Pack. Furthermore, NC State isn’t just beating its opponents but is ruthlessly running up the score with its unrelenting offense, outscoring the opposition 141-41 through 13 games.
Only time will tell if NC State can continue its batting prowess against a seemingly never-ending list of talented ACC teams, though. NC State will face a rude awakening when ACC play rolls around, especially after facing an admittedly easy lineup of teams in the first few weeks of play. The Wolfpack wasn’t given any favors with its schedule either, undergoing a trial by fire in its conference opener at Miami and in its subsequent series against No. 17 Virginia.
For now, however, it seems as though when the dust of the White breakup finally settles, NC State might just be in a better place than it was last season. That isn’t to say that the Wolfpack’s successes can be directly attributed to his departure, but because of his absence, Avent and the Pack have adapted and adopted a healthier, more well-rounded and dependable approach to scoring.
Instead of one hitter bearing the weight of an entire team and fanbase on his shoulders, the red-and-white now bears an offense that can do damage and go yard, no matter who steps in the box.
Breakups are never easy, but most times, things just have a way of working themselves out. In this case, the White-Wolfpack breakup was not a burden, but a boon — a blessing in disguise for NC State baseball.