The NC State women’s tennis squad is on a red-hot, undefeated start to its 2022 campaign. Similar to recent seasons, the team has landed near the top of national rankings at No. 6 after going 8-0 since starting its season in late January. This team definitely has the potential to dominate late into the postseason. However, its performance over the rest of the year — against a slate of ranked teams — will give the Pack a chance to test its mettle against potential postseason opponents and show why it can win it all in 2022.
After an outstanding start to the season, the Pack hasn’t looked back. In its eight wins, three coming from ranked teams and five from unranked teams, the Pack has outscored its opponents 41-9 in total match score. A dual-action opening day resulted in two ranked victories against Princeton and Ohio State for the Pack. Off that momentum, the women’s tennis squad went 28-4 in match score against the unranked teams on its schedule. The Pack was also able to secure a 5-2 victory in Knoxville, Tennessee against the No. 21 Volunteers, as well as cruise through its ITA Kickoff round, advancing to the ITA National Indoor Championships, starting Feb. 11.
This domination over the early part of its schedule has certainly been impressive. The Pack has performed almost flawlessly in the first few weeks of the season, against multiple ranked teams nonetheless. And it hasn’t just been singles either; in fact, the women’s squad has not lost a doubles point all season. However, the next part of the team’s schedule will shed light on if the team truly has the potential to not just be present, but to take it all in both the ACC and National Championships.
Starting on Feb. 20, the Pack embarks on a three-game ranked slate, first traveling down south to face the Texas Longhorns. The defending National Champions still retain the No. 1 spot in the national rankings and will likely be the toughest challenge the Pack face all season. If it finds a way to prevail in Austin, Texas, the Wolfpack will not only receive a significant rankings boost, but put the rest of the country on notice. Such a win would prove that it can beat anyone standing in the way of its postseason ambitions. Furthermore, if the team can down Florida State and Miami, it can not only show what it can do against ranked teams, but also against ranked ACC teams.
Starting in April, the Pack faces its second stint of tough matchups, all against the top teams in both the ACC and the country. Starting off with currently ranked No. 12 Duke and historical rival UNC, which is ranked No. 2 overall, shortly followed by No. 7 Virginia. The chances of emerging from both streaks of ranked matchups totally unscathed is low, but if the Wolfpack can defeat multiple of these heavyweights, it will be in a fantastic position for both the ACC and National Championship tournaments. Proving it can down tough opponents shows its preparedness for the postseason and demonstrates just how talented the individual parts of the team are.
Ultimately, the Pack’s undefeated streak and potential to dominate in the postseason come down to its roster, which is full of both returning and new players who still have something to prove as they approach this challenging stretch of their season. No. 8 graduate student Jaeda Daniel has been a standout for the Pack so far. Named ACC Player of the Week two weeks in a row, Daniel has been on fire, winning her last five singles matches in a row while playing on the No. 1 court. As one of the squad’s veterans, Daniel has stepped up both as a reliable, powerful player but also as a team leader.
Sophomores Abigail Rencheli and Amelia Rajecki are two more excellent players that provide reliable wins in the middle of the Pack’s order, along with senior Nell Miller, a transfer from Texas Tech who is now undefeated in singles play for the Wolfpack. However, one of the most important pieces of its roster is up-and-coming freshman Priska Nugroho. From Jakarta, Indonesia, Nugroho has comfortably fit into the starting lineup at the third-seeded position. In her introductory year to college tennis, Nugroho has only lost one singles match and consistently plays excellent tennis and has the potential to be one of the best players for the Pack, both this season and in future ones.
Matches against these top teams, namely Texas and UNC, will really show where the Pack stands in terms of its postseason hopes. Even if it doesn't emerge with wins, these matches will provide litmus tests for the team. But with a talented roster full of experienced, reliable and prospective players, the Pack has already shown it can stand and beat the rest of the best. Time will tell if the NC State women’s tennis team can pull it off in the postseason, but if it can keep its current hot streak, the Wolfpack will be the team to beat come May.