It’s that time of year when we all make our bold predictions, no matter how crazy they seem, and I have made mine: NC State football will win the ACC.
Underdog Mentality
Clemson and Florida State are currently the heavy favorites to win the ACC, receiving most of the first-place votes in the preseason poll — a position that NC State was just in a year ago when it received the second most votes to win the conference.
There was plenty of preseason hype around NC State for the first time in years — both locally and nationally. The Wolfpack started the year ranked 13th in the AP Poll, which was the highest it has ever been ranked entering a season.
The Pack, however, failed to meet expectations, finishing with an 8-5 overall record and a 4-4 ACC record. I know what you’re thinking, how does this have anything to do with this season? Well, I’ll tell you.
Going into the 2023 season, there is much less hype around the team, and that’s exactly where the red-and-white wants to be. As much as everyone craves national recognition, there’s something about going unnoticed that can motivate a team to play for each other and exceed expectations.
Home Schedule
NC State’s record at Carter-Finley Stadium over the past two seasons stands at an impressive 13-1, and it’s no doubt that the Pack’s home field advantage is one of the strongest in the ACC. With NC State’s toughest games of the year at home, that advantage will prove crucial to the red-and-white’s success.
NC State has three preseason-ranked teams on its schedule, with all of them set to play the Pack in Raleigh. The Wolfpack’s home opener will be against No. 13 Notre Dame, while No. 9 Clemson visits in week eight and No. 21 UNC-Chapel Hill travels in for the regular season finale. Other notable home matchups include Miami and Louisville.
The Defense
With all the preseason talk centered around NC State’s new offensive coordinator and quarterback combo in Raleigh, it seems like many are forgetting about how talented the Wolfpack’s defense is. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson commanded the top defense in the conference last year, and that ranking shouldn’t change this season.
While the unit lost many key contributors to the NFL, there are still several players who have been waiting for their opportunity and are ready to prove themselves. Not to mention, there are returning starters at every position, with some considered the best in the country in their roles.
For every new starter like junior linebacker Devon Betty, there is a veteran, like graduate linebacker Payton Wilson, there to help them along. This defense has a perfect mix of vets who have performed at a high level and young guns who are hungry for their first opportunity in an elite defense.
Gibson is considered one of the best defensive minds in college football, and his side of the ball should be dominant once again.
The quarterback and offensive coordinator
While the aforementioned points are key factors in winning the ACC, it all comes down to the new guys in town. Graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong and offensive coordinator Robert Anae will determine the ceiling for this team.
By now, most fans know about the success Armstrong and Anae had together at Virginia in 2021. Armstrong broke the university record for most touchdowns in a season with Anae calling the shots. Now, they’ll try to replicate that success in Raleigh.
The Pack had four different starting quarterbacks last season, resulting in an offense that ranked ninth in the conference. It’s safe to say NC State would’ve won at least a couple more games if its offense didn’t struggle to score.
Armstrong will need to stay healthy and support his talented defense for a chance to compete in the ACC, but if he returns to his form from two years ago, a conference championship could be headed back to Raleigh.
