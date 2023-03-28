Whether you’re a die-hard fan or have never attended a game in your life, there’s a good chance you’ve at least caught wind of the World Baseball Classic, which took the world by storm for the past few weeks. And if you’ve been paying attention to it, there’s a good chance you’ve heard a particular name mentioned once or twice: Trea Turner.
If you have, it’s for good reason. Turner, an NC State alum, took the tournament by storm, crushing five home runs and 11 RBIs in six games, including a massive go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning of the USA’s win-or-go-home game against Venezuela.
TREA TURNER IS AN AMERICAN HERO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Diliavv7HR— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 19, 2023
That homer appropriately sent baseball, NC State and sports fans in general into a frenzy on social media — it was the apex of his mind-blowing streak that earned him the nickname “Captain America.”
It’s safe to say that Turner has had a successful offseason. From signing an 11-year, $300 million mega-deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, to his WBC takeover, his name is currently one of the biggest and brightest in baseball, and all of professional sports for that matter.
Coming off the high of his legendary WBC performance, the hard-hitting, speedy shortstop is reminding us why he’s one of, if not the most, successful professional athlete that has ever hailed from NC State — and by the end of his career, it might not even be close.
After playing for years under head coach Elliott Avent in Raleigh, Turner was drafted 13th overall to the San Diego Padres in 2014 but didn’t make his major league debut until 2015 with the Washington Nationals. It took some time, but Turner established himself as an elite defender with pop at the plate. However, his defining characteristic is his speed — he’s mastered the art of stealing bases and is known around the league, and now around the world, as one of the fastest players in baseball.
Turner isn’t just good during the regular season, however. He’s been there and done that in October. In fact, he was an integral part of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series Championship, and he has had more postseason experience with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who he was traded to halfway through the 2021 season.
Now fast-forward to this offseason — after expanding on his talent and legacy in Los Angeles, the 29-year-old World Champion and 2022 All-Star had a nice payday waiting for him in free agency — a $300-million payday. Meanwhile, Philadelphia was determined to add even more talent to its World Series-caliber roster and paid a premium for it. Now, as Opening Day inches closer, Turner’s already been turning heads as a Phillie in spring training by continuing his red-hot home run streak.
Trea Turner has homered yet again pic.twitter.com/JFYw1MPfLZ— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 27, 2023
But does all that really make him the greatest of Pack Pros ever? Some might argue that athletes such as Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Torry Holt and David Thompson have had more successful careers than Turner. After all, Rivers, Wilson and Holt are future NFL Hall-of-Famers, in the all-time upper echelon of their respective positions and — with the exception of Rivers — have a world championship title to their name. Meanwhile, Thompson is an NBA Hall-of-Famer and has that all-important NCAA championship with the Wolfpack.
However, in terms of his professional athletics career, Turner almost has them beat. While not a shoe-in for the MLB Hall of Fame, Turner could be on track to etching his name in Cooperstown, especially if he continues the upward trajectory that he’s on, and that’s one of his biggest advantages — he’s got a long way to go. After just signing an 11-year deal in his prime, Turner isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and has plenty of time to build on his already-impressive legacy.
Additionally, no matter your personal criteria for a GOAT, Turner’s built up a pretty bulletproof defense thus far, because he’s got it all. He’s got the talent — the freak speed, the show-stopping plays at shortstop, the base stealing and home-run potential — that makes him one of the most successful players in NC State history in terms of athletic ability. He’s also got the world championship, the All-Star status, the mega-deal and the stats to back it up — all placing him at or above the level of Wolfpack legends such as Rivers, Holt, Wilson and Thompson.
What might truly set him apart, though, is his popularity among baseball fans across America and his passion for the game, both of which were perfectly encapsulated in his aforementioned electric, goosebump-inducing grand slam in the WBC.
It was a no-doubter from the very beginning, and as Turner turned towards his dugout after his bat flip, anyone watching could see his passion, joy and love of the game on full display.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ftL3z4gkAC— Trea Turner (@treavturner) March 19, 2023
That special moment rightly captured everyone’s attention all across America. After that and his subsequent home runs in the tournament, he’s quickly been recognized as a hero — a status that his contenders for Pack Pro GOAT just don’t have.
By the end of his career, Turner will have plenty of time to cement his legacy as NC State’s greatest professional athlete. But for now, let’s all just relish in the success and spectacle of the speedy shortstop’s uncanny ability to crush homers, steal bases and capture the hearts of everyone watching him do it.
Because it’s Trea Turner’s world, and we’re all just living in it.
