After a rousing 18-point comeback in its last game against Virginia Tech, all of Raleigh realized NC State football had a secret weapon hidden on the depth chart all along.
His name is MJ Morris.
The clock ticked down to the end of the third quarter in the red-and-white’s battle versus the Hokies on Thursday, Oct. 27. Virginia held a 21-3 lead, and many believed the Hokies would manage to end the Pack’s 14-game winning streak at home. It seemed as though NC State was defeated until true freshman quarterback MJ Morris let the Hokies know that taking down the Wolfpack at home wouldn’t happen on his watch.
Morris played quarterback at Carrollton High School, in Carrollton, Georgia. As a senior, he racked up an impressive number of passing yards at 3,089 and had a completion percentage of 63.1%. Morris threw for 33 touchdowns, achieved a QB rating of 122.8, rushed 109 times for 602 yards and seven scores and led his team to Georgia’s 6A state semifinals with a season record of 12-2 in his senior year. Morris was ranked as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback nationally, No. 36 player in the state of Georgia and a four-star recruit by Rivals.
Typically, a good high school QB rating ranges between a 90-99, while an elite high school quarterback passing rating would sit around the 100-120 mark, so Morris averaging a rating of 122.8 is impressive to say the least. Virginia Tech learned firsthand that Morris didn’t skip a beat between high school and college, as he once again brought his A-game under center against the Hokies.
Not only is Morris’ passer rating something to awe at but his ability to lead a team to the state semifinals in a football-rich state, such as Georgia, with a season record of 12-2 proves he is a man you can rely on. The Wolfpack faithful saw this deep desire to help push his team to victory immediately after the Hokies tacked on another touchdown to its lead, going up 21-3 and silencing Carter-Finley.
Towards the end of third quarter, down 18 points against the Hokies, the Pack began to gain momentum with Morris — who was the third quarterback on the depth chart coming into the season. After the Hokies’ third touchdown of the third quarter, Morris led the Pack down the field with a 75-yard drive ending in a perfectly placed 35-yard pass to graduate wide receiver Thayer Thomas. This score put the Pack back in the game with the score sitting at 21-10 by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
When the teams took the field to start the final 15 minutes, NC State quickly put an end to the Hokies’ first drive, and Morris was suddenly back out on the field with the offense. Morris went three for three in passes on the drive, and ended it with a seven-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Trent Pennix. Virginia Tech still clung to its 21-16 lead as a stunned and rompous Carter-Finley crowd looked on.
The Hokies’ ensuing drive was cut short, and with no first downs — Virginia Tech was forced to punt and give Morris and company favorable field position. The drive started with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter, and Morris pushed the Pack into the lead with a 18-yard touchdown pass to Thomas to take the lead.
NC State now led Virginia Tech 22-21, which would prove to be the final score. Morris completed the game with 20 completions, passing for a total of 265 yards, three touchdowns and led the Pack to an impressive comeback to keep the home game win streak alive. The performance put Morris on display, subsequently earning him the title of ACC Rookie of the Week.
Based off of Morris’ second half performance alone, the Pack may have found a true solution for its quarterback search. However, NC State is set to face Wake Forest at home for the red-and-white’s homecoming game. This game will be Morris’ proving grounds in terms of him establishing himself as the Pack’s starting QB. The Demon Deacons will provide much more of a challenge for Morris than the Hokies, and will look to repeat his performance against the Hokies if he’s to take the position of starting quarterback for NC State.
The real test remains for NC State, with a home showdown against an in-state rival that’s produced some of the most exciting matchups in recent history on the horizon. Fortunately, the Pack is led by a freshman quarterback who, for now, is known as the man who stepped in to keep the Pack from falling behind — an attribute that will no doubt be necessary against No. 21 Wake Forest.