Taylor Swift filled the "Black Space" in our hearts this past week and released her newest project, “Midnights” on Oct. 21. We’re the lucky ones to listen to such a great album, and the only proper way to celebrate as sports fans is to compare some of her greatest pieces to the teams we love and support every Saturday. So, "Are You Ready For It?"
NC State: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
NC State fans know it "All Too Well,” beginning each year with high hopes and ending every football season typically in a state of sadness due to whatever the Pack has had to deal with those past few months.
From injuries to poor penalties and even canceled bowl games, something seems to get lost in translation every season, breaking Wolfpack fans’ hearts in the process.
December 29, 2021
Year after year, NC State fans are left broken like a promise wondering when the supposed curse placed upon the school’s football and basketball teams will come to an end.
Tennessee: “Look What You Made Me Do”
I’m sorry, the old Volunteers can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because they were left behind last season.
If this was written just a few weeks earlier, "Look What You Made Me Do" clearly wouldn’t be the song choice for the Volunteers of Rocky Top.
With their win over Alabama earlier this season though, the first since Oct. 21, 2006, Tennessee deserves the respect, and a song that’s all about serving revenge.
A moment 16 years in the making for @Vol_Football fans.What. A. Scene. pic.twitter.com/ePiZGyOsyG— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 16, 2022
Clearly the Volunteers did not like the role they were made to play as the fool against Alabama, but they got smarter and harder in the nick of time this season, powering themselves to the win, and leaving everyone else to wonder, look what the Crimson Tide made them do.
Notre Dame: “New Year’s Day”
With an 0-8 record in New Year’s Six games, the most without a win in college football history, Notre Dame deserved a shoutout for its terrible luck around New Year’s Day (sorry Fighting Irish fans).
While Notre Dame faithful surely would rather be partying to start every new year, they seem to be typically cleaning up the bottles on "New Year’s Day."
Alabama: “Don’t Blame Me”
Don’t blame the Crimson Tide, college football just made their team crazy.
As arguably one of the best college football departments historically, Alabama has been toying with its opponents and breaking hearts for a long time, creating its big reputation.
Michigan: “Better than Revenge”
What could be “Better Than Revenge” other than serving it in a game with a score of 45-27, the final of last year’s rivalry matchup between storied rivals — Michigan and Ohio State.
Prior to that, the Buckeyes were victorious in every meeting dating back to November 2012. Michigan came out on top in 2011, but it was all Ohio State before that as well, as they won the previous seven matchups from 2004-2010.
HISTORY IN ANN ARBOR!Here's what Michigan's win did ...➡️ Ended 8-game losing streak to Ohio State ➡️ Ended Buckeyes' 29-game win streak against the Big Ten➡️ Ended Buckeyes' 21-game win streak against ranked Big Ten teams➡️ First Big Ten team to ever beat Ryan Day pic.twitter.com/Mf4ucbgGmt— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 27, 2021
Ohio State: “Style”
Speaking of the Buckeyes, Ohio State is the perfect example of a team that never goes out of style to cheer for. They’ve got the red classic look that fans like, and year after year they continue to improve their reputation hoping their season doesn’t end in burning flames but rather paradise.
LSU: “Lavender Haze”
This choice is based on LSU’s historic 2019 season which ended in a national championship win and feelings that can surely be described as similar to being in love, the meaning of the phrase lavender haze.
The Tiger’s school colors also add to the effect and that season surely left fans hoping they could stay in that lavender haze for a long time to come.
Georgia: “22 (Taylor’s Version)”
As the national champions of the 2021-22 season, it’s only fair the Georgia Bulldogs are represented as a song that’s name highlights the program’s historic year.
Also, one could assume that a win such as that leads to a night where “we forget about the heartbreaks,” and it feels that “everything will be alright.”
Clemson: “Anti-Hero”
An anti-hero is described as a main character in a work who lacks typical heroic qualities.
Based on this, Clemson can be described as the anti-hero of the ACC, specifically taking the role as the main character as the Tigers have dominated the conference in football for many years and they were even ACC Champions for six-straight years spanning from 2015 to 2020.
The argument could be made that they lack certain qualities that make other football teams likable though, such as their entrance which always causes a spectacle on Twitter or even the tradition of students rushing the field after every home football game.
Dabo not even running with his team anymore. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zAdj3vufDm— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 18, 2022
Yes, Clemson fans stormed the field after beating Syracuse. But the thing is, they do that every game. https://t.co/kvkwKclJX1— For The Win (@ForTheWin) October 22, 2022
Clemson has obviously been an incredible team in the ACC historically, and Death Valley is arguably one of the best stadiums in the country, but the Tigers still take on the role of the anti-hero when it comes to college football as a whole.
Texas: “You Need to Calm Down”
Sorry Texas fans, but you’re being too loud with the “Texas is back” chants considering the Longhorns are still not back to winning against other top schools again.
It’s hard to make the argument a team is back if it still hasn’t won its conference championship since 2009, and it still couldn’t defeat Alabama in what is seemingly an off-year for the Crimson Tide.
Things are looking up for the Longhorns, but fans need to calm down with the chant until they’re able to start winning bigger games against more competitive teams again.
As a bonus, this is typically not a favorite song choice by Taylor Swift fans, much like Texas is not typically a well-liked team in college football.
UNC-Chapel Hill: “Carolina”
This is one of the more obvious choices out of the group, but it still was a must mention.
“Carolina” is a song for the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on the book with the same title set here in the state of North Carolina.
When there’s a song title that has the same name as a school’s nickname, there simply is no other choice.
Bonus mention: Lane Kiffin
While Ole Miss didn’t officially make the list, the Rebels head coach still deserves a shoutout for being a Swiftie.
Minutes after the release he tweeted a photo of the album with a fire and a blue heart emoji tagging Miss Swift herself. Later in the day he shared another post, this time an edit of the album cover with Kiffin as the title and Ole Miss’ schedule as the tracks.
His dog’s twitter account even joined the fun, proving the Rebels head coach is just as much of a "Lover" of Taylor Swift as the rest of us.
Who’s this Taylor Swift girl and why won’t my dad stop talking about her? Am I getting replaced?— Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) October 21, 2022