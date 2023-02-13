Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith has had quite the tenure with the NC State men’s basketball team. Following a 2021-22 season that was nothing short of disappointing, the Wolfpack finds itself sitting at a greatly improved 20-6 overall record with five games to go, and Smith’s effort in leading the Pack this year hasn’t gone unnoticed either.
Smith has been mentioned quite frequently in award talks and has found himself as a finalist for the Wooden Award, the Jerry West Award and Naismith Midseason Team. As college basketball enters the final stretch of the regular season, here is a breakdown of Smith’s game and an outlook of how Smith would size up in the NBA.
Game Breakdown
Smith has averaged 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season in 34 minutes per contest. He has had no trouble getting to his spots — his handles are enough for him to create his own shots, and he shows good potential as an off-ball catch-and-shooter. His vision and passing ability have taken strides this season as well — his assists per game have improved by 2.5 since last season. He’s shown the ability to pull defenders on drives and consistently slings the ball to the open man.
On the defensive side, Smith has shown a great deal of improvement. He is tied for second in the ACC in steals per game behind only Syracuse guard Judah Mintz (2.0 SPG) and has stepped up his on-ball footwork (no pun intended) seemingly every time he takes the floor.
Smith is not a flawless player, however. His frame is exactly what you’d expect for a 6-foot-4, 165-pound shooting guard. Because of this, it’s easy for big bodies to attack him on the drive or in the post. While Smith does what he can to play aggressively before that happens, it’s a live-by, die-by approach. If he doesn’t generate steals, his defense gets him into a lot of blow-by situations and the occasional foul trouble — 2.4 fouls per game — which saw him foul out in a six-point loss to the then-No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks.
His size also leads to struggles when finishing through contact, making him attempt more jumpshots. In theory, this doesn’t sound so bad, but in reality, Smith is shooting 39% from the floor, 35.8% from 3 and 69.6 from the foul line. He is a very streaky player who shoots a high volume of shots — 15 per game in his career. When he’s on, Smith easily takes over the game and opens up the floor for his teammates as well. When he’s off, it’s ugly. Comfort shots rattle out and the open ones go hard off the glass. Under a good staff, it’s very reasonable to assume Smith can raise the shooting percentages.
Draft Outlook
The 2023 NBA Draft class is a stacked one to say the least. With foreign talent such as the highly anticipated French center Victor Wembanyama and G-League come-ups like guards Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson, Smith has a lot of competition even outside of his college peers. Mock drafts dating back to his freshman year had him as a late first rounder, and the extra season has raised his value up tremendously.
It’s unlikely that Smith falls too far beyond the early 20s, and it’s not too far-fetched to see him break the top-10 if the Pack can find deep postseason success. Here’s a look at the most likely destinations for NC State’s star — all draft positions are based on standings as of Feb. 11.
Right at the end of the NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers found themselves selling parts of their backcourt. Both teams are likely to pursue guards in the draft, and Smith would fit well as a member of either team. Whether being paired next to All-Star guard Damian Lillard in Portland or All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, both systems could use an extra perimeter shooter. Should Smith lead deep runs in the ACC and NCAA tournaments, either Utah (12th pick) or Portland (13th) could spend a lottery pick on the star guard. The Blazers also have the 19th pick that they could use should Smith still be on the board.
The Atlanta Hawks are also in desperate need of shooting. After trading guard Kevin Huerter to Sacramento in the offseason, the Hawks went from one of the most lethal 3-point teams in the NBA to bottom-three in attempts per game with a below-average percentage. Smith would pair well as a catch-and-shoot threat next to All-Star facilitators like Trae Young or Dejounte Murray. Atlanta has the 14th pick and could spend it on Smith.
The Miami Heat holds the 22nd pick and is also desperate for shooters after lackluster seasons from guards Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. Before Miami gets its pick, however, the Golden State Warriors hold the 15th pick. Why not throw Smith into one of the greatest 3-point offenses of all time? The Warriors have a history of taking shooters in the draft and optimizing their shots to be the most efficient versions they can be. With a bench unit that has struggled since their championship run, Smith would be sure to get a chance with the Dubs.
Wherever he lands, Smith is a shot-hunter who has plenty of room to improve. He boasts high upside, and there’s no doubt teams are keeping their eye on NC State’s own Baby T.