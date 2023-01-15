NC State track and field traveled to compete in the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Pack posted many strong finishes across the board, but the weekend was highlighted by graduate student Timara Chapman’s school-record-breaking performance in the 500m. Her time of 1:15.58 earned her second place in the event.
Record breaking performance for Timara Chapman in the 500m, with a time of 1:15:58, setting a new school record. pic.twitter.com/xF1yIVSr6F— Pack Track & Field and Cross Country (@Wolfpack_TFXC) January 14, 2023
Just over one second behind Chapman was senior Caroline Lewis in third place. Her time of 1:16.85 is a personal best and the third-best mark in NC State history. Lewis also competed in the 400m, taking eighth place and posting a time of 59.35 seconds.
Senior Ally Henson also moved up in the NC State record books this past weekend. Her time of 8.54 in the 60m hurdle final is tied for the sixth-fastest in Wolfpack history. Sophomore Jakerra Covington, senior Alexis Patterson and junior Imunique Archie also competed in the 60m hurdles, but none of them advanced past the prelims.
Beyond the sprinting events, the Pack continued to post impressive performances in the jumping events. Senior Jirah Sidberry took first place in both the long jump and triple jump. Her marks of 12.71 in the triple jump and 5.95m long jump rank fifth and eighth in NC State history, respectively.
Sophomore Zahra Bichara also competed in the long jump, leaping a distance of 5.49m to finish in 10th place. Covington rounded out the jumping performances on the women’s side, recording a mark of 1.55m in the high jump to take eighth place.
On the men’s side, freshman Kyzaiah Stone stole the show with a first place finish in the high jump. Stone’s leap of 2.15m is tied for sixth-best in Wolfpack history and seventh in the nation right now.
Graduate student Jamar Davis and sophomore William Sistruck also competed in jumping events for the Pack. Davis leapt 15.25m to finish third in the triple jump while Sistruck leapt 6.86m to finish eighth in the long jump.
NC State also found success in the throwing events. In the women’s weighted throw, junior Makayla Wright claimed third place with her mark of 19.05m. Junior Mahkayla Hart and sophomore Sydney Freeman also competed in the event, taking ninth and eleventh place, respectively.
In the men’s weighted throw, freshman Nathan Lau took eighth place with his mark of 16.16m.
The Pack will return to Blacksburg next weekend to compete in the Hokie Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21.