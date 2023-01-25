After a miserable 2021-22 season, NC State men’s basketball has seen an impressive rise from the depths of the ACC. One reason for this has been senior guard Casey Morsell’s improved play and efficiency. Now a full-time starter, Morsell is thriving in his second year with the Wolfpack.
Morsell turned in average numbers last season, giving the Pack a playable guard in the rotation but not someone that shined consistently. His best performance a year ago was a 22-point outing against Colgate where he shot 6-9 from the floor, including 2-4 from deep. However, this type of game was not the norm for him last year. He only averaged 7.2 points per game while shooting 35.3% from the field and 35% from 3.
The 2022-23 season has seen a dramatic improvement for Morsell, evolving into a lights-out shooter with impressive efficiency — shooting 48.5% from the field, an impressive number for a guard. Many of his shots, particularly 3-pointers, have been open catch-and-shoot opportunities, and as a result, his 3-point percentage is up to 44.4%.
Droppin’ dimes from the floor 👀@Tgetsbuckss23 ➡️ @CaseyMorsell 👌 pic.twitter.com/HltzRMn2wm— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 30, 2022
In addition to increased efficiency, Morsell has also upped his shooting volume. By taking on an expanded role, Morsell gives defenses another quality shooter that needs to be covered closely. Along with the Pack’s other two starting guards — sophomore Terquavion Smith and graduate student Jarkel Joiner — defenses now have to account for three quality shooters. Morsell’s improved shooting not only improves his own play but has also opened up the offense and helped the entire team.
Morsell has also worked on his defense, a key for the Wolfpack’s improvement as a team. Racking up 24 steals, Morsell has consistently forced turnovers, creating chances for transition points. He’s also blocked 13 shots this season, an impressive stat for a guard. By comparison, he only blocked two shots all of last season.
.@CaseyMorsell with the block and the layup😤Pack 71, Duke 46 | 7:02 2H pic.twitter.com/V1jULQAYWI— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 5, 2023
Morsell’s rise from role player to quality starter has coincided with NC State being far more competitive than it was last season. In those tight battles, Morsell has capitalized on the opportunity to make clutch, game-altering shots. He’s consistently been in the lineup when the game is on the line for the Wolfpack and has been trusted by his teammates to take key shots.
.@CaseyMorsell is 9-for-13 from beyond the arc in the last 2 games🔥☄️🎯 pic.twitter.com/jnI9KeD9N2— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 20, 2022
Morsell’s rise has also been noticed by his coaches, including head coach Kevin Keatts. After NC State’s victory over Notre Dame on Jan. 24, Keatts elaborated on Morsell’s improvement.
“He’s doubled his [scoring] averages, he’s doubled his rebounding, and he started to play well,” Keatts said. “I’m proud of him — it took a little longer to adjust to our system, but he’s started to play really good basketball and he’s been good all year long.”
Without a doubt, Morsell has taken a huge leap forward this season, improving his scoring, rebounding, defense and efficiency, and his impact has given NC State a budding star. With March Madness a little over a month away, Morsell will be a key part of the Wolfpack’s success moving forward.