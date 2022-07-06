Six months to the day after the announcement of an extensive renovation of Doak Field, NC State Athletics received a $5 million donation from TowneBank to bolster facilities at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The donation is aimed at supporting key upgrades and improvements within the stadium, with $5 million being a hefty sum to provide Carter-Finley with touch-ups it desperately needs. To commemorate the generous donation, the West Side Tower, previously known as C. Richard Vaughn Towers, was renamed TowneBank Center for a 10-year period that began on July 1, 2022. TowneBank will also have the option to extend this period by five years with an additional $2.5 million donation.
In the spirit of continuing to pay homage to C. Richard Vaughn, a longtime donor to NC State Athletics, the second and third levels within the TowneBank Center are now known as the C. Richard Vaughn Suites.
Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan expressed his gratitude in a statement.
"I can't thank [TowneBank executive director] Bob Aston and TowneBank enough for this incredible investment in NC State Athletics," Corrigan said. "This gift will have a major impact on our continued efforts to improve Carter-Finley Stadium by modernizing it and enhancing the fan experience and game day atmosphere."
Along with the renovation to Doak Field which is now underway, these updates to Carter-Finley Stadium are the latest example of NC State moving to upgrade its athletics facilities.