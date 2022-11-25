CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – “It's just an NC State thing,” said redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter. “I really can't explain it. Good things happen to the good guys.”
NC State football engineered another thrilling victory over its rival, the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels on Friday, Nov. 25 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in a 30-27 instant classic. A year removed from Emeka Emezie posterizing Cam’Ron Kelly in the Pack’s come-from-behind win, Carter secured a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on a similar end zone lob.
... to offense@bfin_5 @__d1c 📺 https://t.co/Q60S4RlkGx pic.twitter.com/e5k9VfiJ9R— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 25, 2022
The Wolfpack’s passing attack faced doubts heading into the contest, but redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley quickly took control of the offense in a legendary performance. Finley connected with Carter for a 52-yard dime on the opening drive and didn’t look back, finishing 27-40 with 271 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Carter-FINLEY west@RFin15 @bfin_5 pic.twitter.com/5NQZB0wkXN— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 26, 2022
Before last week’s game against Louisville, the last time Finley took the field in a game, he turned the ball over three times in NC State football’s blowout loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 2020.
Two years later, Finley once again found himself leading the Wolfpack in his first career start against the Tar Heels. This time, the script was flipped. The Wolfpack went down to the wire against the Tar Heels and pulled off a thrilling 30-27 upset in double overtime.
“Five weeks ago, [I was] a fourth-string quarterback,” Finley said. “Just messing around on the scout team, still getting better and then having those guys still trust me when I came back out to the starting roster means the world to have the support from the entire team.”
Prior to that clutch connection with Carter, Finley fired a dart to freshman receiver Terrell Timmons on a 28-yard score to put NC State up 14-3. By spreading the ball around, Finley exercised his command of the offense to send the UNC crowd into shock.
Sensational throw by Ben Finley to Terrell Timmons Jr. for the score! 🐺@PackFootball | #ACCFootball📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/aYUDsKstUZ— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 25, 2022
Finley’s older brother, Ryan Finley, knew a little something about beating UNC, going 3-0 against the Heels in his time in Raleigh, including a 2-0 record in Chapel Hill. The older Finley coined the term “Carter-Finley North” to describe Kenan Memorial Stadium, given that NC State has won eight of 12 games there since 2000. In 2022, younger brother Ben corrected Ryan’s cartography by dubbing it “Carter-Finley West.”
“He went 2-0 here at Carter-Finley West,” Finley said. “Having my first start, to be able to go out there with the guys and get that W, it's the greatest feeling ever.”
After beginning the year as the fourth-string quarterback, unsure if he would ever see playing time in a red-and-white uniform again, Finley followed in his brother’s footsteps and did the improbable, leading the injury-riddled Wolfpack over a high-powered UNC offense led by quarterback Drake Maye.
Against the ACC’s statistical leader in almost every category, the Wolfpack defense stood its ground against Maye, holding him to just 68 yards in the first half. But the freshman woke up in the second, throwing for 165 yards and leading the Heels on a comeback effort.
Down 14-3 in the second quarter, UNC battled back, finally tying it 17-17 with 7:53 left in the fourth. What followed was an epic conclusion.
A diving interception by senior safety Tanner Ingle set up the 26-yard strike from Finley to Carter, but the Heels still had plenty of time left on the clock, driving down and scoring on the last play of regulation on a throw from Maye to wide receiver Antoine Greene in the back of the end zone, sending the game into overtime.
The previous play ended up as a microcosm of the whole evening. Maye extended the play long enough to seemingly connect with tight end John Copenhaver for a touchdown, but an official review ruled that the ball hit the ground for an incompletion. The game wasn’t over, however, as two seconds came back on the clock and allowed the Heels to force overtime.
“The guys on the far side were celebrating,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “We knew they were gonna put time back on the clock, so I was trying to get everybody back together. That was a crazy sequence right there, for sure.”
The two teams traded field goals in the first overtime, and after graduate kicker Chris Dunn nailed a 21-yarder at the start of the second overtime, it was up to UNC kicker Noah Burnette to send the game into a third. Having already missed a 27-yarder earlier in the game, NC State iced Burnette with a timeout. When his time to line up finally came, Burnette sent it wide left to send NC State home with an upset victory.
While Finley is the big story in this one, this was by far Carter’s best game in a while. His 131 yards were his most since last season’s game against Wake Forest, and he provided the go-to target the Pack has so desperately been lacking all season.
“I just give all the glory to God and my teammates,” Carter said. “We couldn’t do any of it without the O-line, D-line, special teams and the sideline. We’re just a tight-knit team; we know how to stay together and finish.”
It’s been a tough final month for NC State after beginning the season with hopes of winning the ACC championship, but no matter how things are going, a win against UNC always renders the season a success.
“It's always good to come over here and beat the blue people,” Ingle said. “We don't like them at all. So coming over here and getting that win, it's a good win for us. It's always exciting to beat Carolina.”
The Wolfpack will now wait and see what bowl it will play in, but for now, it will relish in another exciting win over its rival.