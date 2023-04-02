Playing against a team fighting for its postseason life, the Carolina Hurricanes looked like the team that had more to play for in their 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday, April 2 in PNC Arena.
The Canes (49-18-9) outshot the Islanders (39-30-9) by a margin of 35-22, and despite trailing after the first period, Carolina came back with a goal in the second and third periods for the win. In doing so, the Hurricanes added two crucial points to their spot atop the Metro as the postseason looms nearer.
“You’re always trying to limit the other team’s opportunities, and we’ve done a great job of that out here in general,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Even in this last stretch, we’ve been really, really solid with it.”
The intra-division matchup held considerably more weight for the Islanders — before the game, New York sat merely three points ahead of the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins in the Wild Card standings. With the Florida Panthers’ recent win streak, it’s becoming more and more likely that a stiff battle between the three will continue over the coming week and a half.
“They’re probably one of the biggest candidates to play against us in the playoffs,” said center Jesperi Kotkaniemi. “It’s great to get one game against them now and see where they are.”
One night after the Islanders suffered a 5-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York netminder Ilya Sorokin returned to the net for another shot to gain ground in the Wild Card race. Sorokin seemed to have recovered from Saturday night’s smackdown, during which he gave up four goals in 32 minutes before being pulled from the ice.
Despite the fact that Carolina put up 15 shots to New York’s seven in the first period, it was the Islanders who held a 1-0 lead after the first 20 minutes. The Canes were knocking on the door throughout the latter half of the period but were just unable to convert.
Less than 24 hours after fellow netminder Antti Raanta posted a shutout against the Montreal Canadiens — albeit not as good a team as the Islanders — Andersen let a leaky goal through to give the Islanders the lead. All it took was a one-timer by New York center Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the faceoff circle, putting one beyond Andersen’s reach and putting the Islanders up 1-0 with 2:27 left in the period.
Kotkaniemi’s goal halfway through the second frame sparked a somewhat stagnant crowd at PNC Arena, and right wing Jesse Puljujarvi’s contribution was especially well-received. Since his arrival in Raleigh on Feb. 28, the Finn hadn’t put up a single point until his screen to Kotkaniemi enabled the Canes to put a goal on the board. Puljujarvi’s inaugural assist with the Canes also warranted a pat on the back from Brind’Amour, much to the delight of fans watching.
After recording his first point with the club, there was a lot of love from the PNC Arena crowd for Jesse Puljujarvi.Some pats on the back from Rod Brind'Amour, too. pic.twitter.com/s4yuwu10hl— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 2, 2023
“He’s played really well and just hasn’t been rewarded,” Brind’Amour said. “I mean, you don’t get points [by] playing good. You feel better when you contribute on the score sheet. … You could see the weight lifted off his shoulders.”
It wasn’t long into the third period when left wing Jordan Martinook scored the go-ahead goal, which came on a two-on-two fastbreak with center Sebastian Aho in which Martinook kept the puck with himself and ripped it past Sorokin. The goal also came as a relief for Martinook in the sense that he hadn’t scored in over two months prior to this game.
Come on Marty, let's go party pic.twitter.com/ZS7wP2lD6X— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 3, 2023
“I feel like I’ve been getting the chances — they just haven’t been going in,” Martinook said. “It feels good to get one, that’s for sure.”
Martinook’s goal came with plenty of time left in the third — 17:29, to be exact — so it was up to the Canes defense to hold the rest of the way. Despite going down a man due to a cross-checking penalty against Aho with 4:36 left, the Canes killed the power play and nearly doubled their lead immediately upon Aho’s return on a fast-break chance but couldn’t convert.
Sebastian Aho comes out of the box and is hooked by Sebastian Aho. pic.twitter.com/ojsL6bDhJh— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 3, 2023
Still, the defense held strong, fending off a desperation attempt by the Islanders in the waning moments to secure the win. Even without right wing Andrei Svechnikov or left wing Teuvo Teraveinen, who’s missed three straight games due to illness, Carolina held the Islanders to one goal and logged two much-needed points in the process.
“We’re missing a guaranteed 30-goal scorer and usually a 40-goal scorer out of this lineup, so … you have to score by committee, and that’s what we know we gotta do,” Martinook said. “These last two games, … everyone’s been contributing, and it’s been fun to watch, fun to play.”
The Hurricanes will return to PNC Arena on Tuesday, April 4 to face the Ottawa Senators for their second-to-last home game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
