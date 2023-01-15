The Carolina Hurricanes suffered a heartbreaking shootout defeat against the Vancouver Canucks in Raleigh on Sunday, Jan. 15.
A roller-coaster-like regulation quickly progressed to extra time due to some back-and-forth play from beginning to end. Even though the Canes (27-9-8) were able to create an early 2-0 lead, the Canucks (18-22-3) battled back, eventually taking the contest 4-3 in a short shootout.
All signs pointed towards a Hurricanes victory, even with Vancouver digging its way back into the game after Carolina’s two first-period goals. The home side even led 3-2 in the waning seconds of the game, but just as Canes fans were about to leave PNC Arena in a good mood, Canucks forward Brock Boeser sat them all right back down, scoring the tying goal with just 17 seconds left to force extra time.
After an uneventful overtime period, those same fans helplessly watched as Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson buried the killing blow past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, winning the shootout 2-1 and the game 4-3.
The Canes had a quick start to a game that ended in slow fashion, putting up two first-period goals, the first of which was scored two and a half minutes into the contest by center Paul Stastny. Then at the very bottom of the frame, left wing Jordan Martinook doubled Carolina’s lead with a second-chance score.
Jordan Martinook would not be out-worked 😤 pic.twitter.com/7KMvB9gXKI— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 15, 2023
Kochetkov, who saved 29 of 32 shots, conceded two straight goals while the Carolina offense stalled out. By midway through the third period, the Canucks had tied the game at 2-2 and both sides desperately searched for the go-ahead score as the clock ticked down.
With less than three minutes to go, the Canes got what they were looking for. As center Sebastian Aho raced down the ice in a one-on-one with the Canucks goaltender, he didn’t think twice about burying the go-ahead goal, one that sent PNC Arena into a frenzy.
SEBASTIAN pic.twitter.com/apnDDCpdYG— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 16, 2023
However, Vancouver once again proved resilient, scoring the equalizer with just seconds left to force the overtime and the eventual shootout.
While the Hurricanes will accept the one point from the overtime loss as consolidation, a full three points was in hand until 17 seconds remained, making this loss sting a bit more than others, especially after capturing an impressive win against Pittsburgh on Saturday night.
After a three-day break to catch its breath, Carolina will take on the Minnesota Wild in Raleigh on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.