The Carolina Hurricanes exacted revenge with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 155 days after the Lightning eliminated them from last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs.
The matchup featured a showdown between two of the league’s best goalies right now: Frederik Andersen for the Canes (10-1-0) and Andrei Vasilevskiy for Tampa Bay (6-3-3). The former left Amalie Arena with the win when center Martin Necas beat Vasilevskiy for the game-winning goal in OT.
The Hurricanes worked all night to get past the most recent recipient of the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded “to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs." The Lightning defense did its part to help their goalie, blocking 18 shots before they reached Vasilevskiy. Andersen did not get as much help in that regard, as Carolina only blocked eight shots, but the Dane stepped up with some crucial saves of his to keep Tampa Bay at bay.
“That save in the second period was pretty special,” said defender Brady Skjei. “I was on the ice for that one and saw that one close up. It kept us in the game for sure.”
Left wing Teuvo Teravainen broke on the seal of Vasilevskiy’s net in the third period. Some crisp power play passing by the Canes resulted in an easy scoring look for Teravainen, who took care of business to even the score at 1-1. After neither squad was able to break the deadlock in the final 10 minutes of regulation, the game went to overtime where the excitement reached its peak.
What initially looked to be a game-winning goal by Necas was negated by an offside call, but that did not seem to bother him much. Necas ended up sealing the deal anyway on a breakaway chance, swiveling his way through the Tampa Bay defense and firing the puck into the back of the net.
“[Tampa Bay defender Victor Hedman] gave me little space there,” Necas said. “So I tried to cut it back, cut it in the middle and shoot through him and it worked out.”
The bounce-back win comes on the heels of the Canes’ first loss of the season, an embarrassing 5-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers. By vanquishing Vasilevskiy and the Lightning, Carolina seems to be back on track for the season.
“We knew we needed a bounce-back game,” Skjei said. “It was just a great team effort all around. All lines and special teams were good. To get the two points against a very good team in Tampa, the reigning cup champions, is huge.”
The Canes will return to Raleigh for their next game, a Friday, Nov. 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.