Once again, the Carolina Hurricanes gave their fans a once-in-a lifetime experience at PNC Area in an astounding 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Over two months have passed since the Canes (32-9-8) have encountered the on-fire Boston (38-7-5) team, their last meeting on Nov. 25, but the time between these matches was good to Carolina. The offensive and goaltending talent of the team was on clear display since the first puck dropped.
This matchup between the top teams in the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisions came highly anticipated, considering that these teams are also the top two in the league as well. Canes center Sebastian Aho didn’t feel any pressure though as he opened up scoring 10 minutes into the game with an unassisted wrist shot flying past Boston netminder Linus Ullmark. This is the fourth straight game that Aho has notched a goal.
Sebastian Aho is ON ONE right now pic.twitter.com/ivW0FePr6k— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 29, 2023
Both lineups were playing hard and fast, which was clearly shown in the amount of penalty minutes with a combined 24 between the two powerhouse teams. Surprisingly, the Bruins hold the fourth-best spot in the NHL in power play percentage, but they went 0-6 tonight against the Canes.
The second frame started off slower than the first, but the heat between Aho and Boston left wing — and known instigator throughout the league — Brad Marchand, picked up. The two stars went at it behind the net and exchanged words as both were escorted to their respective penalty boxes. This became favorable for Carolina as a quick power play goal from center Paul Stastny gave them a 2-0 lead. When the final minutes of the period rolled around, Carolina led in shots on goal 28-15.
Regardless of the Carolina lead, the best players on the ice were clearly the goaltenders for both teams. Ullmark ended the game with a .914 SV%, and Carolina’s Fredrik Andersen finished with an impressive .960. Both players showed up when their teams were short handed and made some clutch moves.
Frederik Andersen appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/6RsNYAnCzn— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 30, 2023
It was in the third period where the game truly picked up momentum. Canes center Seth Jarvis made quick work of a breakaway two minutes into the period and made it a 3-0 lead. After 43 minutes of play, Boston was able to get one past Andersen and cut the lead to two, but Carolina did not slow down. In the final minutes, center and captain Jordan Staal finalized the win for the Canes with a shorthanded goal, making the score a suffocating 4-1.
This was a special game for fan-favorite defensemen Brett Burns though as he recorded his 1,300th game played in the NHL, becoming the fourth active player to do so. The veteran recorded one assist throughout the battle between the best teams in the league and stretched his point streak to five games.
SURGING FOR BURNZIE!! pic.twitter.com/XDlQ1GdsAw— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 30, 2023
The Hurricanes will finish this three-game homestead with a game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Jan. 31.