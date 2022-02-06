The NHL All-Star break is now over, which means the 2021-22 hockey season is already halfway over. Currently tied for first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 31-9-2 record, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing up to the lofty expectations placed upon them entering this season. Let’s take a look at how each individual forward has performed so far.
C Sebastian Aho
There’s not much that can be critiqued about Aho’s game as of late. One of three representatives for the Canes in this year’s All-Star events, Aho currently leads the team in goals and is tied for first in assists for a total of 45 points through the team’s first 42 games. A crucial part of the team’s top line and special teams units, his consistency all season has been a huge key to the Hurricanes’ success so far. Fans may remember his late-game heroics back on Dec. 9 to give the Canes a big win over the Calgary Flames in overtime, or perhaps his two goals in the Canes’ recent win over the Vegas Golden Knights, including another overtime thriller. No matter who he’s placed around, Aho is sure to make an impact.
Grade: A+
LW Teuvo Teräväinen
Teräväinen is another player who makes an obvious difference for the Canes whenever he’s on the ice. He started off the season on a high note with two goals and four assists through the team’s first four games and Teräväinen’s two goals back on Dec. 4 helped power the Hurricanes over the Buffalo Sabres. Teräväinen’s been dealing with a lingering injury after a hard hit in the Canes’ recent win over the New York Rangers, but when he’s healthy, he’s quite the force to be reckoned with on the ice.
Grade: A
C Jesperi Kotkaniemi
With plenty of expectations and eyes on him entering the season, Kotkaniemi has seemingly risen above the pressure and adapted to become an important part of this Canes offense. Kotkaniemi grabbed his first goal in Carolina in his return to Montreal in October and has been a part of a few more exciting situations throughout this first half, including two goals just in the first period in the recent 7-1 win over the Boston Bruins.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi's first goal in a Canes jersey. You couldn't have scripted it any better. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/UjQeQqWHmh— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2021
Grade: B
RW Andrei Svechnikov
Second only to Aho in goals, and third on the team in assists, it’s been another successful start to the season for Svechnikov. Svechnikov was unstoppable throughout October with seven goals and four assists, and while he’s since cooled off a little bit, he’s still been making plays all over the ice and scoring in big moments such as the game-winner in the last game before the All-Star Break against the San Jose Sharks. One other thing of note is Svechnikov’s time in the penalty box, as he currently leads the Hurricanes in penalty minutes with 51.
Grade: A
C Seth Jarvis
With his NHL debut back on Halloween, Jarvis has had a huge impact in his rookie season, making a case for this years’ Calder. Jarvis has 18 points through 33 NHL games despite averaging just 14 minutes of ice time per game and already has two game-winning goals to his name on back-to-back nights in November against the Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks.
Grade: B
C Vincent Trocheck
One of the few forwards to have played in every game for the Canes so far, Trocheck has racked up 11 goals and 19 assists through the first half. His gritty style of play has often landed him in the penalty box, sitting third on the team in penalty minutes with 47, and has led to comparisons of Bruins left wing Brad Marchand and some banter online.
Marchand's instagram post. #NHLBruins #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/4B6QaDGO7R— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 18, 2022
While he may not have that same star level as names like Aho or Svechnikov, Trocheck’s still quietly making an impact and proving to be a consistent and healthy starter even at times where it seemed like the rest of the roster was falling apart with COVID-19 and injuries.
Grade: B
C Martin Necas
Martin Necas is just as dangerous on the ice as ever and has continued to be a nightmare for opposing defensemen. He’s already grabbed 22 points this season and has been a huge factor in creating plays for Carolina, including two big moments in just the past four games alone that despite not actually scoring, kept the Hurricanes in the action and provided two great chances.
Martin Necas... goodness gracious. pic.twitter.com/BJGwzmN1lt— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 28, 2022
Grade: B+
RW Nino Niederreiter
Currently on pace for a career-high in goals, Niederreiter has 13 through the first half and has continued to be another impactful player for the Hurricanes this season. Just recently he recorded a big equalizer in the dying minutes of the third period in Carolina’s eventual 3-2 shootout win over the Ottawa Senators on January 27.
Grade: B
C Jordan Staal
Totaling just two goals and nine assists in the first half of the season, Staal’s points total has dropped, but his 120 hits in his first 39 games of the year have proven to be a bright spot and place him ranked in the top 20 in the league. Staal’s had plenty of chances to score, but nothing has hit the back of the net since Oct. 29.
Grade: C-
RW Jesper Fast
Having never reached the 30-point mark in his NHL career, Fast is on pace to do just that this season. Fast’s 15 points in the first half have benefited the Hurricanes’ scoring depth, including one goal and three assists during a time when Carolina had most of their starters in COVID-19 protocol, and were playing shorthanded.
Grade: B-
C Steven Lorentz
Already tripling his goal total from last season in just 38 games while only averaging 11:12 minutes of ice time, Lorentz has also been a crucial part of the Canes’ depth. Most notably, he started off 2022 with two goals in Carolina’s comeback win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and grabbed two assists in his next game at home against the Calgary Flames.
Grade: C+
LW Jordan Martinook
Rounding out the grades is Jordan Martinook who, between COVID-19 protocol and injuries, has only appeared in 26 games for Carolina this season. Though Martinook only has two goals and six assists in that short amount of time, some have come in big moments including on Jan. 29, when he was moved to the first line to replace the injured Teräväinen and he scored his first goal since the season opener in an eventual 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Grade: C