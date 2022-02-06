The Carolina Hurricanes entered the NHL All-Star Weekend as the last remaining team with less than 100 goals allowed on the season. Let’s take a look at the key contributors to the Hurricanes’ first-half success on the blue line and in the crease.
D Tony DeAngelo
It’s no secret DeAngelo is a force to be reckoned with, especially on the offensive end of the ice. Despite his listing as a defenseman, DeAngelo’s best assets are his puck vision and precise shooting, which have made him the leader in assists and points among Canes blue-liners.
Still, DeAngelo needs to improve his play in his own end if he wants to maintain his status as a top-line defenseman. Despite his reputation as an agitator, DeAngelo is doing a decent job of staying out of the box, but that is not his main issue. Instead, DeAngelo needs to increase his defensive production, as he hardly ever dispossesses the opposing puck-carrier, proven by his average of just 0.45 takeaways per 60 minutes. Tack on some relatively frequent miscues during opposing rushes and DeAngelo has the potential to regress hard during the second half.
Make no mistake, it’s been a great bounce-back season for the former New York Ranger, but DeAngelo still has room to make even more of an impact on the ice.
Grade: B+
D Jaccob Slavin
As Carolina’s other top-line defenseman, Slavin is quietly putting together another solid year in his seventh season in a Hurricanes sweater. While DeAngelo generates more headlines and makes flashier plays, Slavin’s consistency is playing a big part in the Canes’ success at the halfway mark.
With the most assists by Canes defensemen not named DeAngelo, Slavin is brushing up against a career-high in assists per 60 minutes. The 2021 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner’s on-ice conduct this season has also been top-notch, accumulating only 0.5 PIM per 60 minutes. In addition to his career-high mark in scoring chances per 60 minutes, Slavin’s numbers rank among the best in the league.
Grade: A+
D Brady Skjei
Skjei is another addition in the Rangers-to-Hurricanes pipeline who is proving quite prosperous for the Hurricanes. By leading Canes defensemen in individual point percentage (IPP) and shots per 60 minutes, Skjei is playing a prominent role in Carolina’s blue-line production while also putting up respectable defensive numbers.
While not the biggest star in the Canes’ defensive core, Skjei is proving to be a great investment after Carolina traded for him in February of 2020.
Grade: A
D Ian Cole
Cole is another offseason acquisition for the Canes, but so far, he is not living up to his pedigree. A back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015-16 and 2016-17, Cole came to Carolina with expectations of veteran leadership and production, but overall sloppy play and frequent trips to the penalty box have minimized his impact on the ice.
With 2.32 giveaways and 4.96 PIM per 60 minutes, Cole is leading Canes defensemen in the wrong categories. While still putting up decent numbers with an IPP of 39.29% and 4.22 shots blocked per 60 minutes, ranking third and second among Canes defenseman respectively, Cole’s lack of discipline is inhibiting his ability to make a difference in games. He still has half a season and a postseason to turn it around, but Cole still needs to make more of a positive impact on the ice if he wants to remain a viable option in the lineup.
Grade: B-
G Frederik Andersen
If there’s one offseason acquisition that has taken the Hurricanes to the next level, it’s Andersen. After spending the last five seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Andersen has emerged as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. One of three Canes representatives at the NHL All-Star game, Andersen’s calm demeanor in high-stress situations sets him apart from the rest of the pack.
His numbers jump off the page as well. Andersen is currently rocking a save percentage of .929 and a goals against average (GAA) of 2.01, both career highs if he maintains them to the end of the season. If this production continues, Carolina won’t need to worry too much about its goalie situation when the playoffs come around.
Grade: A+
G Antti Raanta
Even with Andersen having a career year so far, Raanta provides a lethal one-two punch in net for the Hurricanes. With a packed back half of the schedule, Carolina will need to manage its players’ workloads, including when it comes to the netminders.
Raanta provides a solid second option for head coach Rod Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes. With a GAA of 2.21 and a save percentage of .914 in 11 games, Raanta’s numbers are respectable in their own right. If Andersen goes down with an injury at some point down the road, Canes fans can rest assured that they'll have Raanta as a crucial stopgap.
Grade: A-