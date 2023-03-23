The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 Thursday, March 23, in a playoff-like game at PNC Arena. Encouraged in part by a rambunctious crowd, both sides looked extremely physical throughout.
The Canes (46-16-8) were coming off a 3-2 win in New York on Tuesday night and were looking to take two in a row off the Rangers (42-20-10) but failed to do so. Goaltender Frederik Andersen was strong in net for the second consecutive game, but an early lone goal in the third frame by New York defenseman Adam Fox sealed the game.
“Unreal crowd — it’s fun to play these games, for sure,” said center Sebastian Aho. “Obviously didn’t like the result, but the effort was there through the lineup. … I feel like we played a pretty good game overall. It was tight.”
Thursday night’s game was Carolina’s first opportunity to clinch an all-but-guaranteed playoff berth for the fifth year running. Defeating the Rangers — in regulation or overtime — was the goal, but the Florida Panthers’ loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in regulation sent the Hurricanes to the postseason all the same. If the Canes had lost in overtime, then they’d be facing a slightly more complicated scenario involving the Panthers, Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins.
“We kinda get caught up in, ‘oh, we lost,’” Brind’Amour said. “But first of all, I didn’t feel like we lost. You lose the game and you get beat, and that’s important. … I remember that like yesterday, jumping for joy because we snuck in [the playoffs], and here we are, 11 games [left]. So that says a lot about the group.”
Technicalities aside, hockey fans were thrilled to see a rematch between the Metropolitan division rivals. Two days after Carolina sent New York packing at Madison Square Garden, both teams returned to Raleigh one last time. This time, the stakes were much higher — sure, a trip to the playoffs was on the line, but it was also Carolina’s last time to put one over the Rangers before the postseason. After all, that four-goal loss in early February hangs heavily in the mind of Caniacs.
At the jump, it was all Canes, all the time, and after putting up 13 shots to New York’s three and effortlessly killing a 5-on-3 power play, Carolina looked unstoppable in the first frame. Aho drew first blood with a shot to the left of New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin, giving Carolina the go-ahead goal shortly before the first intermission.
The Canes started the second frame with a fresh sheet of ice and 96 seconds on the man advantage but were ultimately unable to extend their lead. Other than the faulty power play, however, Carolina seemed to control play in the second.
The team's best chance in the frame was when right wing Jesse Puljujarvi received a cross-crease pass from center Derek Stepan but was robbed by Shesterkin’s blocker. Midway through the period, on the other side of the ice, left wing Artemi Panarin sent a one-timer past Andersen to tie the game at one apiece. Again, Carolina would get another chance on the power play but was not able to capitalize on the opportunity.
Andersen faced his fair share of battles in the second frame, letting Panarin’s goal sail into the back of the net not long after Carolina’s defensemen held New York to three shots on goal in the first period. The scoreboard by no means reflected the disparity between the intraconference rivals, and a few slip-ups on the Hurricanes’ part gave the Rangers a perfect opportunity to even the score.
The third period was more of the same, and although Carolina looked better on paper, Fox turned lemons into lemonade by knocking one right over Andersen’s head. Fans pleaded for a Cardiac Cane comeback — a little leftover magic from Tuesday night — but Carolina ultimately failed to perform, marking the team’s 16th loss of the season.
That’s not to say the second and third period performances were underwhelming or disappointing — at the end of the day, New York played like a team with nothing to lose and came out on top. Carolina’s toughest opponents know just when to exploit the Hurricanes’ weak spots, and the Rangers were no different. Sixteen shots on goal to Carolina’s 30 didn’t mean a thing to New York.
“We’re still trying to win every night,” Brind’Amour said. “There’s no question about it.”
The Hurricanes will return to Raleigh on Saturday, March 25 to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
