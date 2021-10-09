Despite a 4-3 road loss to the Nashville Predators in their final preseason game on Saturday, Oct. 9, the Carolina Hurricanes got some good takeaways from the final tune-up before their season opener against the New York Islanders.
Although the first line was mostly made up of NHL veterans like left wing Jordan Martinook and defender Tony DeAngelo, the second through fourth lines boasted a multitude of young guns like centers Seth Jarvis and Jack Drury as well as defender Ethan Bear. Bear especially made the most of his ice time, ricocheting a third-period shot into the back of the net and making the final score a little closer.
That’s not to say that the veterans did not have their moments as well. Martinook scored the game opener at the 13:10 mark of the first period, his second goal of the preseason, and DeAngelo made his presence known by shouldering nearly 22 minutes of ice time.
For better and for worse, goalkeeper Frederik Andersen had some moments of his own. It was an up-and-down afternoon for the Canes’ netminder, as three out of his four total goals against came in a flurry of Nashville offense early in the second period. On the other hand, Andersen also showed sparks of brilliance throughout the game, such as this glove save at point-blank range to snuff out a Predators scoring chance.
Outside of the youngsters getting some ice time and Andersen showing what he can do in front of the net, the Hurricanes also sported a plethora of newcomers to this year’s team. DeAngelo made a trip south to join Carolina on a one-year deal after spending the prior four seasons with the New York Rangers. DeAngelo’s partner on defense for this matchup, Eric Gelinas, played five combined seasons with the New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche before going overseas to play in Russia and Sweden between the 2018-19 and the 2020-21 seasons.
All things considered, it was a positive performance from what was essentially an AHL team taking on a full-strength Nashville squad. While the Canes primarily trotted out their prospects and newcomers, the Preds put their best players out on the ice, including perennial all-star defender Roman Josi and star forward Filip Forsberg.
The Hurricanes will now head home to prepare for their regular season opener against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 14. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.