The Carolina Hurricanes hit the road for the first time this season, taking down the Nashville Predators 3-2 in Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, Oct. 16. The two teams entered the third period in a 1-1 deadlock, but the Hurricanes pulled away with a pair of late goals by right wing Andrei Svechnikov and left wing Teuvo Teravainen to ice the game.
Right wing Jesper Fast’s game-opening goal at the 6:19 mark of the first period gave Carolina the upper hand early, but the Canes were unable to extend their lead past one goal until the closing moments of the game.
After Nashville matched Carolina with 14 first-period shots, Nashville center Ryan Johansen evened up the score with an unassisted goal in the second period. Svechnikov coughed up the puck in the neutral zone and Johansen ran away with it to ultimately pull the Preds even.
🗣 LET'S GO, JO! @gohermitage | #Preds pic.twitter.com/BeGub5QAOT— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 17, 2021
The Predators swung the momentum in their favor in the second period, outshooting Carolina 15-8. Canes goalkeeper Frederik Andersen and his defense knew they needed to step it up in the third period and that’s exactly what they did.
“That was a difference honestly,” said Canes head coach RodBrind’Amour. “I haven't seen a lot of games like that in the three years that we've been doing this where clearly the goalie was the reason we won the game, in my opinion. ...Usually the goalies play good but we're playing well. That was not the case tonight. We didn't play a very good game in front of him but he came up huge.”
Andersen played with his hair on fire in the third period, stopping the Predators’ shots left and right to keep his team in the game. In a spectacle of his flexibility, Andersen even reached behind his back to nab a loose puck just before it drifted over the goal line.
HOW, Freddie?! pic.twitter.com/nNRDkaHFXk— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 17, 2021
Andersen continued to fight hard in net, ultimately getting a lead to work with as time wound down. The Canes skaters regained the lead in six minutes into the third period thanks to a quick breakaway combo as defender Brett Pesce, center Martin Necas and Svech raced up the ice for Svechnikov to put a rocket of a shot from the left side past Nashville netminder Juuse Saros and make it a 2-1 Carolina lead.
“I made a big mistake when they scored their first goal and I had to do that.” Svechnikov said. “I'm glad we won.”
Carolina padded its lead a few minutes later when Teravainen extended the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-1 with just 1:12 to go, but that was not the end of the goal-scoring action. Nashville pulled one back with 45 seconds left thanks to a goal by left wing Fiip Forsberg. It was too little, too late for the Predators though, and the Canes came away with the two points.
Carolina will get a five-day break before traveling north of the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.