In their most highly-anticipated game of the season, the Carolina Hurricanes cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in front of nearly 60,000 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Amidst the fanfare and pre-game press, the Hurricanes (37-10-8) buckled down to play extraordinarily well against the Capitals (28-24-6). Despite the hype and high expectations that come alongside a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the Canes didn’t let the pressure get to them.
“We got here three hours before the game, so we had time to refocus and just be ready to be dialed in,” said center Martin Necas. “I feel like once we stepped on the ice and went in for the national anthem, all of us had goosebumps and we were so pumped up to go out and play.”
The pre-game festivities kicked off with the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame as soon as fans were waved into parking lots at 2 p.m., six hours before puck drop. Fans had the opportunity to participate in ice hockey foosball, snap a photo with the Stanley Cup and attend a quick show from American indie pop group lovelytheband.
At 5:15 p.m. sharp, Caniacs flooded the short walkway between PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium to watch the Hurricanes embark on the short trek to the outdoor ice rink. The men appeared dressed in retro golf gear — knickerbockers and all — which, apparently, was the brainchild of right wing Stefan Noesen.
Going full swing pic.twitter.com/upS8PrgP8Y— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 18, 2023
The Capitals made the same trip about 20 minutes later, sporting letterman jackets and blue jeans after stepping off a school bus. Fans started to flood the concourse at Carter-Finley, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite players before the game was officially underway. The stadium felt alive for the first time since late 2022 when the Wolfpack played its last football game of the season under the lights at Carter-Finley.
Both rosters remained fairly stable, with the exception of Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin — the Capitals’ star player is unlikely to return for another week or so due to family matters, so head coach Peter Laviolette looked to fill the gap in his roster the best he could.
Those in attendance who had seen an NC State football game or Durham Bulls game happily recognized Ripken the Bat Dog, who commenced Saturday night’s match with a ceremonial puck drop.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/LCt3VyVgE1— Ripken the Bat Dog (@RipkenTheBatDog) February 18, 2023
Carolina made light work of the Capitals in the first frame, getting off to a strong start thanks to center Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s go-ahead goal. Although the match was by no means completely one-sided, Washington never really got going after falling to the Hurricanes early. Carolina killed two penalties in the first period without much incident, and Necas drew a penalty off of an incredible through-the-legs attempt that just barely missed the goalposts.
Martin Necas, oh my. 🤢The #Canes get a power play out of the flashy attempt too. pic.twitter.com/jt1rFSUd0I— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 19, 2023
If the Super Bowl had Rihanna, Carter-Finley had Jake Owen. The country music star, best known for hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” played in front of the NC State student section during the first intermission. His performance, alongside lovelytheband’s set, only contributed to the infectious atmosphere. If it weren’t for the ice rink in the middle of Carter-Finley, anyone might’ve drawn comparisons to a late-season football game or an evening at the North Carolina State Fair.
The second period belonged to Carolina’s offense — center Paul Stastny, Necas and left wing Teuvo Teravainen all scored within six minutes, boosting the Hurricanes’ lead to 4-0 with plenty of hockey left to play. A high-energy atmosphere fed into Carolina’s performance, and while an open-air stadium doesn’t lend itself to containing noise like PNC Arena does, you can’t define a crowd 60,000 strong as anything but loud.
“We just try to play our game,” said center Sebastian Aho. “There's no secret, we just try to play [our way] every night and especially on a night like this. You want to just do it your way and keep it simple and all that, so I think we did a really good job.”
Necas, who’s been arguably one of the Hurricanes’ most valuable players this season, deserved nothing less than a big play under the bright lights at Carter-Finley. He leads the team in points and logs the second-most goals and assists after finishing an underwhelming season in 2022.
“This game was pretty special,” Necas said. “It doesn’t really matter if I score, we got a huge win and the fans were unbelievable and really enjoyed every second of it. It was a special night, and obviously I’m happy I got a goal, too.”
Washington didn’t let the Canes have all the fun, however. The Capitals broke the 4-0 shutout midway through the third period with a goal from right wing Tom Wilson. But Carolina’s monumental second period was far too much for the visitors to overcome, rendering the score as pure consolation.
And with that, it was over — Carolina clinched a 4-1 victory, much to the chagrin of the Capitals fans who made the trek to Raleigh (or, at the very least, Wade Avenue). The Hurricanes’ most enthusiastically-awaited game came to a close, and Caniacs prepared to sit in traffic for what seemed like hours as tens of thousands of fans left the stadium in one fell swoop.
That being said, the experience — for fans and players alike — will remain legendary for years to come. For several players, it was their first outdoor game, and something like this doesn’t come around all that often. It’ll likely be a while before the Hurricanes see another outdoor rink, but one thing’s for certain: this game will be hard to top.
“It’s special,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “It’s a special community and a special relationship between the players and the people that support this team, and hopefully other people got to see that tonight.”
The Canes will return to the ice this Tuesday, Feb. 21 for a matchup against the St. Louis Blues back inside PNC Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.