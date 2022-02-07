The Carolina Hurricanes stumbled out of the All-Star break in Toronto, dropping a point against the Maple Leafs in a 4-3 overtime loss. Toronto capitalized on a bevy of quality chances to edge out the Canes, who were at least able to garner a point.
Goaltender Frederik Andersen returned to ScotiaBank Arena, where he spent his previous five seasons with the Maple Leafs. Despite there being just 500 fans in the building due to attendance restrictions in Canada, Andersen was appreciative of the moment despite the disappointing result.
“You see the energy in the building, I think it's tough to get too emotional in that in these certains circumstances,” Andersen said. “Obviously it was nice of them to say thanks for the time here. We moved on and focused on the game again.
One of the biggest killers of the Canes’ momentum was its lack of power play chances. The Hurricanes’ power play, which ranks 10th in the league, had only one power play on the night. On the flip side, Toronto’s top-ranked power play unit accumulated four power plays, converting one into a goal.
“At the end of the day, we didn't get any [power play goals] tonight,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Might be different tomorrow, but they got a power play goal we needed to kill it. In the end, that's the difference in the game.”
One of the bright spots in an overall poor performance by Carolina was defenseman Tony DeAngelo. The blue-liner notched two third-period points, a goal and an assist, to keep the Canes afloat and eventually bring it to OT to salvage a point.
“We had a million chances to score goals that we didn't capitalize on,” DeAngelo said. “We still had three and plenty of chances to win. Disappointing, but I think our effort was real good.”
Coming out of the All-Star break, Carolina will have to pick itself up quickly to maintain its pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Hurricanes get a chance to quickly turn it around with a trip to Ottawa to take on the Senators on Feb. 8. Puck drops at 7 p.m.