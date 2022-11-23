The Carolina Hurricanes suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday, Nov. 23 in PNC Arena.
The Canes (10-6-4) just couldn’t catch a break on offense, outshooting the Coyotes (7-9-2) 36-27 across 60 minutes. Carolina lost its tenacity in the latter two periods after a promising opening frame, allowing the game to slip away in the end.
“That’s the NHL, you’re not going to dominate,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We gave up one shot after 19 minutes. That’s pretty good, but you don’t score. Forget that they did on their chance, that's gonna happen, but you have to come away with something and you do that because they're gonna come back and play.”
An ineffective power play unit foiled Carolina once again, going 0-for-4 to extend the unit’s scoreless streak to 21 straight on the man advantage. The Hurricanes haven’t scored on the power play since their 7-2 beatdown of the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 10.
Right wing Andrei Svechnikov whiffed on the Canes’ best opportunity of the night, missing a wide open goal on the short side.
“When your power play is going, you can weather stretches where you’re not scoring five on five,” Brind’Amour said. “...It's been really frustrating. We did have an empty net in the first one. If you score there then you're not talking about the power play. But then we made some bad decisions in the second or third power play where we got the plays there and we’re not executing.”
The first period set the tone for the evening as the Canes headed into the intermission down 1-0 despite a 14-1 shot advantage. Carolina had plenty of chances to score, as they had three power plays in the first 7:10, including a brief 5-3 advantage. Even though they consistently generated chances, the Hurricanes simply couldn’t get the job done.
Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, signing a brand new contract extension earlier in the day, was the lone bright spot for the Canes. Kochetkov made an early contribution to the “save of the year” conversion with a highlight-reel stop late in the second period.
SAVE OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/It4HbsmmNl— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 24, 2022
On the other side of the ice, Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka earned his second shutout of the young season, saving all 36 shots that came his way. Another highlight for the Coyotes was their defense, helping out Vejmelka with a combined 30 blocked shots through 60 minutes.
Now with four straight losses, the Hurricanes will look to rejuvenate their season Friday, Nov 25 on a road trip to Boston to take on the Bruins. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.
“You could tell we were pretty flat,” said center Jordan Staal. “At some point, we got to have some emotion, get going and really start pushing each other. …something's got to change. You've got to get some momentum and get some jump in our game.”