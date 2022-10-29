The Carolina Hurricanes executed their first overtime win of the season in a comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Oct. 29.
At first, it looked like the Canes (5-2-1) were going to repeat their showing from the night prior when a lackluster third period led to a 6-2 loss against the New York Islanders. However, center Martin Nečas flipped the script against the Flyers (5-2-1) via a game-tying goal with just over two minutes left in regulation.
Marty Necas is on another level right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jPZzgkL2Lz— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 30, 2022
“I saw Burnsy was wide and I tried to get in the zone so it's not offside,” Nečas said. “Then I tried to drag it and shoot through the far side. I had no idea where the puck went; I still haven't seen [the replay]. I just saw Burnsy celebrating like it went in, so I was hoping it's not gonna be offside, and fortunately it was good.”
Carolina guaranteed itself at least one point by forcing overtime, but Nečas and center Sebastian Aho teamed up to assist defenseman Brent Burns on the game-winning goal. The goal marks Burns’ second in as many games.
BRENT BURNS CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/By1709t1Ot— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 30, 2022
“It's been an adjustment for sure,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “But listen, that's what he does, right? He has a flair to put the puck in the back of the net at big times. That was a huge one for us tonight.”
The Canes needed a comeback in the first place by letting a 2-0 lead slip away to a 3-2 deficit in the latter two periods of regulation. Carolina’s offense took its foot off the gas after the first intermission, allowing Philadelphia to claw back into the game. The Flyers tied things in the second period with two goals in 2:04 before going ahead 6:09 into the third.
Philadelphia played a physical game, racking up 27 hits and blocking 17 shots. Carolina responded in kind, but both teams frequented the penalty box as a result. Burns and center Jesperi Kotkaniemi both got four penalty minutes while the Canes and Flyers each accumulated 14 and 10, respectively.
“We started the game really well,” said goaltender Antti Raanta. “Even though they made a comeback and even got the lead, in the last few minutes we were still believing in ourselves. Only thing we needed was the kind of shot that Nechy had to tie the game.”
The Hurricanes’ third line was its saving grace prior to the comeback effort. Left wing Jordan Martinook, center Jordan Staal and right wing Jesper Fast accounted for both of Carolina’s goals in the first period, including the first goal of the evening from Staal himself. Staal’s scoring effort punctuated his 1,100th career game.
“Without that line I don't know what we would have had going on,” Brind’Amour said. “They were driving the bus. We got to have — every night, sometimes — a different guy, and in that case it was a different line, three guys. They were really, really good and got us into the fight, so to speak. Really kept us there for parts of that game.”
The Canes will return to Raleigh for a spooky showdown on Monday, Oct. 31 against the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.