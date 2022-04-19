The Carolina Hurricanes got back in the win column with a 5-3 victory on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, April 18.
The Canes (49-20-8) were firing on all cylinders against Arizona (22-49-5), nearly doubling the Coyotes in the shot department, 51-26. With center Jordan Staal out due to injury, the Hurricanes needed guys to step up. Center Max Domi did just that with a two-point night including his 100th career goal and first as a Carolina Hurricane.
Max Domi nets a Nino Neiderreiter rebound, recording his 100th career NHL goal and 1st since joining Carolina, making it 3-0 in the 2nd period #ARIvsCAR #Yotes #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/kKGG8TuDfR— nopClips (@nopClips) April 19, 2022
“Anytime you can break the ice like that — in a game like this which was a must-win game for us — I’m trying to help any way I can,” Domi said. “I got a chance to play with two great linemates, so we’ll take it for sure.”
Domi and goaltender Antti Raanta, both former Coyotes, each made their returns to Gila River Arena. Raanta spent four years with the Coyotes before signing with Carolina as a free agent this past offseason, and Domi played his first three NHL seasons in Arizona between 2015-16 and 2017-18.
“It's pretty emotional getting to say bye to everyone that works here,” Domi said. “I don't think they ever get enough credit, from the ushers to all those people. I was here for a good chunk of my career and I had really special relationships with those people.”
The Hurricanes made sure to share the spoils on the offensive end as 10 different Canes registered a point on the night. This figure included Domi, right wing Nino Niederreiter and defenseman Brett Pesce who each registered multi-point games.
NHL Video Highlight - Nino Niederreiter scores his 23rd goal of the season, extending the Hurricanes' lead to 4-1 in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/zbrYudp5gA— Hurricanes Gamebot (@HurricanesBot) April 19, 2022
The Carolina penalty kill returned to form as well, killing all four of Arizona’s power play opportunities. The league’s best PK unit gave up two power play goals in a 7-4 loss to Colorado just two days prior, but the Hurricanes got back to stifling opponents when down a man, allowing just two shots over 7:47 while on the kill against the Coyotes.
While there’s a big difference between facing off against the top team in the NHL in the Avalanche and taking on the cellar-dwelling Coyotes, the Canes still needed to secure both points in Arizona. Carolina was 4-5-1 in its last 10 games prior to puck drop, so the Hurricanes needed to capitalize on the advantageous matchup to keep pace in the tightly contested Eastern Conference.
“We definitely created enough chances,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “We gave up a few too many good looks, and they capitalized. But overall, we’ll take the two points, for sure. We needed it.”
The Canes will return to the East Coast for the remainder of the regular season with two home games separated by a three-game road trip to visit both New York teams and the New Jersey Devils.
Before hitting the road again, Carolina will host the Winnipeg Jets in PNC Arena on Thursday, April 21. Puck drops at 7 p.m.