One day after defeating another top Eastern Conference rival, the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a 4-3 shootout loss at the hands of the league-leading Boston Bruins on Sunday, March 26.
Much like the previous day’s play, the Hurricanes (47-16-9) struggled to produce offensively until the third frame. Until then, it was up to Carolina’s blue line and goaltender Frederik Andersen to keep the Bruins (57-11-5) at bay — and even so, there’s only so much a netminder can do in the face of some of the highest-producing forwards in the world.
“It gives you, certainly, an idea of what the top teams are like [in the playoffs],” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “You know how hard it’s gonna be — and not that you didn’t know, but certainly, these teams are ramping it up. They’ve got some elite, high-end players, and they’re difference-makers.”
It was “Whalers Night” in Raleigh as the team honored its history in Hartford, Connecticut before the eventual move down south to North Carolina. This is the seventh time the team has donned the green-and-blue sweaters since the franchise’s relocation, and after tonight the team’s record in them moves to 4-0-3.
Long time no sea! pic.twitter.com/XyfoI1vdCS— Stormy (@NHLStormy) March 26, 2023
The Bruins aren’t the best team in the league for nothing. Even without defenseman Hampus Lindholm, center Patrice Bergeron or left wing Brad Marchand, Boston delivered a barrage of shots on goal and left nary a defensive gap, often keeping the puck within Carolina’s zone. The Hurricanes couldn’t really catch a break until the third frame.
The first period started off slow for the Canes, with the majority of the defensive plays coming from Andersen. Boston right wing David Pastrnak was able to slip one past the netminder to take the first goal of the game — his 51st of the season — and after that, the Bruins stole all the momentum.
Andersen, who handed the reins to fellow netminder Pyotr Kochetkov on Saturday after a fierce match against the New York Rangers on Thursday night, was in top form against a seemingly never-ending blitz of pucks from Boston. He bobbed, weaved and nearly did the splits to save shot after shot.
FRED pic.twitter.com/2YZknlXMdu— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 26, 2023
The goals Andersen did give up were disappointing, to say the least, but he was ultimately the difference between a tight game and a blowout loss against one of the best teams in the NHL.
“I thought he actually made some good saves in the first, because we gave up the majority of our chances in the first period,” Brind’Amour said. “I thought he was doing a pretty good job there — kept us at least able to come out within striking distance, and we were able to tie it up.”
Carolina was able to even the score early in the second frame, courtesy of center Jack Drury. Donned in green and blue for Whalers night at PNC Arena, Drury took after his father, Ted Drury, who played two seasons with the Hartford Whalers before transferring to the Ottawa Senators in 1995.
“It’s definitely cool,” Drury said. “Had a lot of pictures of my dad playing there as a kid, so it’s special.”
It would take another two goals from Boston for Carolina to score again, and defenseman Brady Skjei broke the ice with his 16th goal of the season on his 29th birthday. A little over a minute into the third frame, Skjei took advantage of a rebound from Necas’ shot to send the puck over Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman’s left shoulder.
After Skjei’s shot to make it 3-2, center Sebatstian Aho tied things up in Raleigh. Aho now has four points in the past three games, helping Carolina recover from the loss of right wing Andrei Svechnikov, who suffered a knee injury in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11.
Back-to-back Brass Bonanzas!! pic.twitter.com/ZuLBzuiqjr— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 26, 2023
Both teams decided that 60 minutes of gameplay wasn’t enough, and the clock was set for overtime play. Caniacs hoping for a storybook comeback were disappointed — nobody scored the game-winning goal, pushing the game into a shootout.
From there, all it took were two shots per team. Swayman blocked both but Andersen couldn’t save either puck, and Boston transplants in the crowd rejoiced at the sight of the Bruins’ 57th win of the season.
Carolina will accept the one-point bump in the standings from a shootout loss, especially because they still hold a three-point lead over the New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division. After a day to catch their breath, the Canes will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in PNC Arena on Tuesday, March 28. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.