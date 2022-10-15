The NC State Icepack beat the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 4-1 at Invisalign Arena on Friday, Oct. 14.
Injuries were a big issue for the Icepack coming into this game. Sophomore forward Zack Robinson was ruled out under concussion protocol and senior forward Garrett Auriene is still day-to-day with an injury sustained in practice earlier in the week. Head coach Tim Healy put an emphasis on young skaters needing to step up today, and to say that Healy was impressed by the end of the game is an understatement.
Coming off a tough defeat by the hands of the University of Mary Marauders less than 24 hours prior, the Icepack put that one in the rearview mirror and returned to their high speed offensive attack. Shots were thrown back and forth and the score remained tied at zero for about the first 18 minutes.
However, freshman defenseman Kameron Langefels finally got one through for the Icepack with 2:22 left in the first period off the assist by freshman forward Luke Weikel. That was Langefels first goal as a member of the Icepack.
FIRST GOAL OF THE NIGHT SCORED BY #6 KAMERON LANGEFELS!NCSU 1 || UNCW 02:21 left in the first pic.twitter.com/qqldiWkWTV— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) October 15, 2022
The Icepack carried its momentum into the second period with a power play goal by senior forward Matt Miller. Senior forward Alex Robinson took a shot from the face off circle and Seahawk goalie Noah Preston could not corral the rebound. Miller was there to clean up the loose puck to give the Icepack a 2-0 lead with 13:14 left in the second. This was be Miller’s first goal of the season.
Alex Robinson, who recorded the assist, surpassed Icepack alum Sam Banaswiecz’s all-time games played record in his 99th game.
Not too long after Miller’s power play goal, sophomore forward Emery Oliver made beautiful shorthanded goal where he had the ice all to himself to extend the lead to three with 10:43 left in the second.
Langefels soon made his presence felt again with his second goal of the night with a snipe just under the blue line with 12:31 left in the third. This gave the Icepack a 4-0 lead and close out the scoring for the team.
UNCW did manage to ward off a shutout however, scoring after an Icepack turnover with 5:11 left in the game, with forward Luke Norman being credited with the goal. Ultimately, the late goal wouldn’t matter as the game ended with a final score of 4-1.
“It just makes us feel good going into a big three game weekend.” Healy said. “Last weekend, we had to sweat it out at the Louisville game, so it was nice not to have to bring this one in on fumes. The guys are having fun on the bench. It's good energy all around from the drop of the puck tonight… It's a great way to start the weekend and a great team effort.”
The Icepack will be back in action next weekend as it heads to Lancerlot-Vinton, Virginia to participate in the ACCHL-TSHL Showcase. The squad will play three games in a row from over the weekend, taking on Indiana, Louisville and Ohio State University.