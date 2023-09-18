Wolfpack football hits the road on Friday, Sept. 22, to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in Scott Stadium.
This will mark the 60th meeting between the two programs, with NC State holding a 36-22-1 record against the Cavaliers. The last time these two faced off was in 2020, when the Pack pulled off a 36-21 win in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Last season was a tumultuous one for the Cavaliers. Under then first-year head coach Tony Elliott, the team largely struggled. The offense was unable to replicate the success it had in 2021, as it saw its average yards per game drop from 515.9 to 344.1. It also saw a decrease in points per game — the Cavs dropped from 34.6 points per game to only 17. The defense — which was a weak spot for the Cavaliers in 2021 — did make strides last season, only allowing 24 points per contest compared to 31.8 the year prior.
The Wolfpack will face a hungry Virginia team that is looking for its first win of the season. After suffering a blowout loss to Tennessee, the Cavaliers dropped a heartbreaker to James Madison the following week. This past week, Virginia hung with Maryland; however, their success against the Terrapins didn’t last long — Maryland scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to win the game.
This week should be one of high emotions for graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Prior to this season, he spent five seasons with the Cavaliers, which included the aforementioned 2021 season in which Virginia’s offense found lots of success.
Armstrong looks to build off of a strong performance against VMI in which he completed 84% of his throws for 264 yards and a touchdown. This week he faces a Virginia team that is currently allowing an average of 260.7 passing yards per game.
The Wolfpack’s ground game will also look to capitalize off a strong, 234-yard performance last week, which was in large part due to the contributions of freshman running back Kendrick Raphael as he ran for an impressive 85 yards.
Currently, NC State’s backs are averaging 175.7 yards per game and they’ll face a defense that currently allows 191 yards per contest. This unit brought back the entire defensive line from last season, which includes names such as defensive end Kam Butler who currently has 19 total tackles on the season along with four tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
On the other side of the ball, the Pack’s defense will look to limit the production of Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea. After seeing few snaps in the season opener, Colandrea filled in against JMU and Maryland where he threw for 377 and 263 yards, respectively. He has also thrown for three scores during this time.
The Virginia air attack is aided by the presence of wide receivers Malachi Fields and Malik Washington. Both have totaled over 200 receiving yards on the season thus far. Washington has especially found immense success over the past two weeks as he has exceeded 100 yards twice.
This should prove to be a solid measuring block for the NC State defense which has found success defending against the pass so far. Currently, the unit is allowing 191.7 yards through the air.
Last week, the team held VMI to only 176 passing yards. This included a pick-six from graduate nickel back Robert Kennedy. NC State will also look to have star junior cornerback Aydan White back in the lineup along with redshirt junior Shyheim Battle.
Finally, the Pack’s run defense had a very encouraging performance against VMI, allowing only 15 total yards on the ground. This was a strong response after the Notre Dame game, where the red-and-white was purely overmatched.
On the season, it has allowed 115 rushing yards per game, and the unit lines up against a Virginia running game that has largely struggled this season. Their leading rusher, running back Perris Jones, only has 87 yards so far. This should prove to be a very favorable matchup for the Pack.
All eyes will be on Brennan Armstrong as he looks to capture a win against his former squad. Despite some struggles this season for UVA, the Pack would be unwise to write them off as an easy win.
Kickoff against the Cavaliers is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 in Charlottesville. The game will be televised on ESPN.
