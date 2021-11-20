Editor's Note: This article was updated at 1:12 a.m. on Nov. 21 to reflect the likelihood that center Seth Jarvis will remain with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Surrendering four goals in one game is not the ideal for any hockey team, but the Carolina Hurricanes took what they could get with a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Goaltender Frederik Andersen was the main difference in the game, making 39 saves in an offense-heavy battle in LA. The Carolina (14-2-0) defense did not help Andersen much in the first two periods, giving the Kings (8-7-2) some quality chances that Andersen could not do much about.
“I don't think that we were at our highest level tonight,” said center Derek Stepan. “But our goaltender, who hasn't dipped at all throughout this year, stood tall for us and we got two points. Throughout our season, you're going to have games like this where you don't have your A stuff, but Freddie was able to bail us out.”
Ironically, the third period featured the most shots on goals but no actual scoring, largely thanks to Andersen. Los Angeles outshot Carolina 20-2 in the final 20 minutes, but the Dane held firm to deny the Kings an equalizer in the final period.
“He had a great third,” said head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “For me, that was the difference in the game. We were doing nothing, just surviving. ...he got us the two points by his play in the third period.”
The game’s nine goals were packed into the first two periods as both teams hit the ground running offensively. Center Seth Jarvis netted the game opener three minutes in on a nifty setup by center Sebastian Aho to set the scoring slugfest into motion. With 13 Hurricanes on the statsheet, even Andersen could not be kept out of the scoring action. He secured his second assist of the season on Aho’s goal early in the second period that put Carolina up 3-2.
Considering that Jarvis scored again later in the game and notched his third consecutive game with a goal, the 19-year-old phenom has established himself at the NHL level. Brind’Amour all but confirmed that Jarvis will remain with the senior squad going forward.
“[The front office] hasn’t talked to me about it but it’s clear what’s going to happen,” Brind’Amour said. “I could have told you that eight or nine games ago. I guess they love the drama.”
With or without Jarvis, the Hurricanes have plenty of room for improvement heading into the second half of their six-game road trip. Carolina only won 40% of the faceoffs, an uncharacteristic showing from one of the top faceoff teams in the league. Along with the poor defensive effort by players not named Andersen, the Canes will need to sharpen up if they want to continue their winning ways.
On the positive side, the Hurricanes managed to score on a quarter of their shots on net. This offensive efficiency allowed them to stay one step ahead of Los Angeles and their relentless attacks. The Canes gained the final one-goal edge in the final minute of the second period when center Martin Necas scored a silky smooth goal to put his team up before the horn.
Need a shower after how filthy this was pic.twitter.com/YDv2YHKh77— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 20, 2021
Even that statistical rose has its thorn, however, as the overall lack of quality on the defensive end meant that the Carolina offense was unable to create a multi-goal lead and take some pressure off of Andersen.
The Hurricanes have their first opportunity to return to form on Monday, Nov. 22 when they take square off against the San Jose Sharks. Puck drop is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.