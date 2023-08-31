Throughout NC State football’s 2022 season, the offense struggled with injuries and consistency. With the departure of former offensive coordinator Tim Beck, all eyes are set on his replacement, Robert Anae, who has over 30 years of coaching experience.
Quarterbacks
Last season, no position on the entire team was affected by injury as much as quarterback. A pectoral injury sidelined quarterback Devin Leary after the first six games of the season, and three additional signal-callers saw action the remainder of the season. Several quarterbacks will not be returning this season, including Leary, who transferred to Kentucky.
Amid these departures, there is a significant newcomer to this squad — graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The standout passer from Virginia thrived under Anae’s tutelage in 2021; he threw for an astounding 4,449 yards, fourth best in the country. He also proved to be a threat on the ground, running for 251 yards and nine scores.
Sophomore MJ Morris is the only quarterback that saw action last season returning for the Pack. After helping orchestrate a comeback against Virginia Tech, he started the following game against Wake Forest, becoming the first true freshman to start a game for NC State ck since 2000. Before sustaining an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season, he threw for 648 yards and seven touchdowns to only one interception.
Running backs
After the Pack finished eleventh in the ACC in total rushing yards and was only able to score eight touchdowns on the ground in the 2022 season, the running backs will look to take a step forward this season. There’s a cast of promising names to potentially flip the script this season.
The Pack will likely turn to senior Jordan Houston to lead the group. Entering his fifth season with NC State, Houston has the experience needed to guide the unit. In his time with the team, he has amassed 1,296 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.
Another name to watch is sophomore Michael Allen. Last season, Allen saw more playing time in the latter half of the season due to injuries to other backs. He finished the season with 268 yards on the ground, including a 77-yard performance against Boston College.
Wide receiver
This season, improving NC State’s passing attack will hinge on improved receiver play. The Pack lost longtime receiver Thayer Thomas, along with Devin Carter, to the transfer portal. Regardless, there’s plenty of talent to watch this year.
The group is led by senior wideout Keyon Lesane, who is the lone starting receiver from last season’s squad. Last season, Lesane played in all 13 games, posting 342 yards and two touchdowns. In his performance against Wake Forest, he posted 71 yards and a score.
NC State has added Rice transfer Bradley Rozner to the roster, who is set to begin his eighth season of college football. Rozner had a solid season with the Owls in 2022, and his experience will be vital to help guide a young receiving core.
Sophomore Terrell Timmons Jr. and redshirt sophomore Julian Gray both offered a glimpse of potential last season, and may be names to watch this season.
Tight ends
Both redshirt junior Christopher Toudle and graduate Trent Pennix missed a combined nine games due to injury last season, but both are ready to return to action this season. The pair combined for 241 yards last season with three touchdowns, and they could excel while playing a larger role in the passing game under Anae.
Offensive line
Three starters on the offensive line from last season — longtime center Grant Gibson, guard Bryson Speas and guard Chandler Zavala — have departed, but there is much to be excited about with this unit.
The offensive line is headlined by redshirt junior Dylan McMahon who is expected to line up at center. The majority of last season, McMahon played at right guard, but he played the final three games at center. The line will also include redshirt junior Timothy McKay, who had a great 2022 season in which he boasted a team-high 58 pancake blocks.
Going down the line, redshirt junior tackle Anthony Belton and graduate guard Derrick Eason are versatile options; each has experience at multiple parts of the offensive line. Finally, look for either redshirt sophomore Lyndon Cooper or redshirt sophomore Anthony Carter Jr. to fill out the last spot on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.