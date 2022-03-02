Though the NC State men’s basketball team is on pace to finish with its worst record in the KenPom era, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan told the News & Observer that head coach Kevin Keatts will return for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, March 2.
Corrigan told the News & Observer that Keatts has “earned the right” to return to coach this team.
The Wolfpack (11-18) boasts a disastrous 4-14 ACC record, its worst since Mark Gottfried’s last season, though the season has been marred with injury. Moments into the first game of the season, redshirt junior forward Manny Bates suffered an injury and is out for the season. Freshman forward Ernest Ross and junior forward Greg Gantt Jr. also suffered season-ending injuries at various points in the season, decimating the Pack’s frontcourt.
Though it remains to be seen which players in particular will be on the roster next year, players like freshman guard Terquavion Smith, redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron and sophomore forward Ebenezer Dowuona could be the players set to see a boost in production or shot output.