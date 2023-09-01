The ACC voted Friday to invite Stanford, Cal and SMU to join the conference beginning in the 2024-25 academic year. Three weeks ago, four ACC schools dissented — Clemson, Florida State, UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State — and ESPN reported NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson flipped to allow the vote to pass.
The additions will expand the league to 18 member schools. Stanford and Cal will receive 30% of broadcast revenue and SMU will not receive broadcast revenue for nine years, withholding revenue between $50 million and $60 million to be divided among 14 full-time members and Notre Dame and a portion put towards initiatives to reward winning programs.
The official statement from Woodson is below.
“The NC State brand, and historical competitiveness of our programs, is already well-recognized and established. The addition of these outstanding universities gives us even greater opportunities to build on the Wolfpack's national presence, which in turn will generate more long-term benefits for our student-athletes, our athletic programs and our loyal fan base."
