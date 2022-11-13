There are many ways colleges try to market themselves to prospective students to keep the institution in the forefront of their minds. “Do you want the best facilities, student involvement programs and athletics? Then you should come here!” is preached on countless tours.
While these are all important factors that go into making a college decision, one marketing technique really sticks with touring families, current students, and alumni: a hand signal special. Here are some hand motions you will see on an ACC college campus.
The Miami “U”
Take a walk around the 305, and you’ll probably see many students touching the tips of their thumbs together with their other fingers pointing to the sky to form a “U” shape. This signal shows everyone they attend and cheer on the Miami Hurricanes, also known as “The U.” It was invented in 1992 by former cheerleader Bill Tiango who wanted the Florida school to have something that set it apart from its in-state competition, and has been seen at game days all across the country ever since.
Starting in the 1980s to early 2000s, Miami became a national football powerhouse and had the swagger to prove it. Now, many students don’t even say “University of Miami” but rather just call the school “The U,” and their flashy hands can make that shape anytime.
Virginia Tech “VT” or Turkey
In Blacksburg, Virginia, they have a simple hand signal but it is the most confusing to execute. When declaring your love for all things Hokies, you should make two peace signs, then lay one on top of the other to spell out “VT” with your fingers. It is unclear how this signal got its start, but it seems to be more commonly done by students that have graduated from the school in recent years.
If the letters are too complicated, use the phrase “When in doubt, turkey it out.” This signal is not as popular as the “VT” but is super easy. Make a thumbs up motion with one hand, and hold up all five fingers on the other hand. Place the bottom of the thumbs-up hand to the palm of the other hand to make a mini turkey to flaunt.
Florida State Tomahawk Chop
One thing that strikes fear into the hearts of football programs across the country is having 80,000 Florida State fans direct their “tomahawk chop” towards you and your team. This signal was created in a mini-collaboration by the FSU marching band and the cheerleaders during the 1980s. During the band pregame show, the members did a motion that is eerily similar to the tomahawk chop, so the cheerleaders did an adapted version of the movement that would eventually be picked up by fans in the stands.
Today, this hand-swinging is one of FSU’s most hallowed traditions and has even been picked up by MLB and NFL teams with alumni that have moved into the big leagues.
NC State “Wolfies”
Ever since 1921, NC State athletic teams have been called the Wolfpack, and the name has become a rallying cry for alumni and current students alike. In order to show this school spirit, many members of the Pack hold up their “wolfies,” or a mini wolf they create with their hands. This motion, made by joining the middle and ring fingers together and then touching the pair with the tumb, is used almost daily by students, athletes and other fans of the school. It was popularized by coaches as well as famous women’s basketball coach Kay Yow who was commonly seen flashing her wolfies on and off the court.
While many of these signals were created by coincidence, they are proudly flaunted from campus to campus as a way for students to have pride in their institution. Maybe the hand-signal trend will make its way to more ACC schools, and in the near future more gameday traditions will be made.