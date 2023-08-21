NC State fans are buzzing in anticipation of the upcoming fall season. Though the fall is defined by team sports, some individuals have been sneaking up on the ranks of best athletes on campus. Here are some players that fans of the red-and-white should keep on their radar this season.
Women’s cross country - Kelsey Chmiel
Graduate student Kelsey Chimel has one of the most impressive resumes for an NC State athlete. She is a nine-time All-American, a two-time NCAA Cross Country Champion, a four-time ACC Champion and a three-time individual ACC Champion across indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country. With this impressive resume, she’s one of the most decorated athletes on campus.
Often overshadowed by fellow teammate and senior runner Katelyn Tuohy, Chmiel has proven to be a leader on the team as she was nominated for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award by the ACC. She will be instrumental if the Wolfpack women’s cross country team wants to three-peat the NCAA Championship this fall.
𝐈𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐈📽️Kelsey Chmiel earned First-Team All-American honors after finishing 8th in the 10,000m final with a time of 33:14.09#PackDistance | #WolfpackTF pic.twitter.com/C3SkLIa9zS— Pack Track & Field and Cross Country (@Wolfpack_TFXC) June 9, 2023
Men’s cross country - Brett Gardner
Senior Brett Gardner started the 2022 cross country season hot — he had a first and second place finish in the 2.875k and 6k at the Adidas XC Challenge. Gardner went on to finish the season on that same, high-performing level. After making great progress in his times from sophomore to junior year in the 6k and 5 mile, Gardner qualified for the NCAA Southeast Regional and NCAA Championships in the 10k where he finished 12th and 64th, respectively.
Football - Brennan Armstrong
With the departure of quarterback Devin Leary at the conclusion of the 2022 season, the QB1 spot was up in the air for NC State football heading into 2023. But it only took one week into the year for NC State to land two former Virginia Cavaliers in graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong and offensive coordinator Robert Anae.
Armstrong has all the intangibles to continue his success at NC State: he leaves Virginia as its passing yards leader and leader in total career offense record holder.
There is plenty to be excited about when it comes to NC State football this year, especially on the offensive side of the ball. With a new quarterback and offensive coordinator at the helm, the Wolfpack looks to make some noise in the ACC.
Brennan Armstrong put up big passing numbers at Virginia under coordinator Robert Anae. They’re together again at NC State -- and similar reunions could lead to offensive sparks at schools like No. 4 Alabama, Pitt and Louisville.Story by @aaronbeardap https://t.co/MQOeDJOpSs pic.twitter.com/toJTKMb8yR— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 17, 2023
Men’s soccer - Kendall Edwards
There were few bright spots in what was ultimately a disappointing season for NC State men’s soccer as it finished last in the Atlantic Division and second-to-last in the entirety of the ACC. One of the few shining spots from last season was graduate defender Kendall Edwards.
Edwards played in all 17 matches for NC State during the 2022 season, and he led the Pack to six shutouts over the course of the whole campaign. The graduate captain and the rest of the team look to improve for the 2023 campaign in what has proven to be a tough conference for soccer.
Women’s soccer - Jameese Joseph
Year after year, the Pack’s senior forward Jameese Joseph continues to improve her game. Last season, Joseph led the team in both goals and points with eight and 18, respectively, and her talent earned her third-team All-ACC honors. She was able to reach new career highs in shots, shots on goal and game-winning goals.
A tough loss in a penalty shootout to UCF knocked the Wolfpack out of the NCAA tournament earlier than expected last year, but the squad’s looking to bounce back. The red-and-white will look to Joseph to keep putting up big numbers because expectations are high for the 2023 All-ACC preseason team member.
The cleats are just an accessory. 💁♀️#NCAASoccer #SCTop10 x 🎥 @PackWSoccer pic.twitter.com/Bu2PF973Dg— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) August 26, 2022
Volleyball - Ava Brizard
After a fantastic first year with the Pack, sophomore outside hitter Ava Brizard is hoping to continue her form for 2023. In her first season in Raleigh, she finished third on the team in digs and second on the team in kills. Brizard earned five double-doubles over the course of the year landing her a spot on the All-ACC freshman team.
Brizard quickly proved throughout the year that she needed more playing time and led the team in points per set played at the end of the year. With a whole year of experience behind her, she will be due for a larger role this fall as NC State aims for three years in a row above 0.500.
Traveling 700 miles from home to play for Olympic gold medalist and @PackVball coach Luka Slabe was a no-brainer for Ava Brizard. The two-time ACC Freshman of the Week has her sights set on her next big goal: the Olympics. https://t.co/1t0fpHsKWm #NCStateMag pic.twitter.com/Mhfixb3zFS— NC State University (@NCState) July 5, 2023
