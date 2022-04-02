NCFCvsNorthTexas_Florespass_MRM.jpg

North Carolina FC opened its 2022 USL League One campaign with a 1-0 road win over South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, April 2.

Tormenta (0-1-0, 0 pts) held the majority of the possession, 72.2%, and outshot North Carolina (1-0-0, 3 pts) 14-4, but a 22nd-minute debut goal from Garrett McLaughlin gave the visitors all three points.

Capitalizing on a deflected cross from Oalex Anderson, McLaughlin was in the right place at the right time to head home the only goal of the game. Anderson did well to create the goal, forcing a turnover at midfield and driving the ball down the wing before going for the cross.

Tormenta picked up some momentum late in the first half and carried that into the second half, but could not capitalize on any of its 14 shots.

NCFC had to see out the final stage of the game with 10 men after Nelson Martinez was shown back-to-back yellow cards in the 78th minute. Martinez was shown the first yellow for a foul on Tormenta’s Josue Soto and the second for shoving Soto as the two got in each other's faces after the foul. Soto was also shown a yellow for the post-foul altercation.

McLaughlin and Anderson were two of eight players to make their NCFC debut in the game, with the majority of the starting lineup consisting of offseason acquisitions. 

Goalkeeper Will Pulisic was another of the debutants, earning his first clean sheet for the club with four saves.

While it was far from a pretty win, taking all three points while being outshot by 10 and holding just 27.8% of the possession will give NCFC confidence going forward.

Next up for NCFC will be a midweek U.S. Open Cup game against USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley Toros FC on Wednesday, April 6. After that, NCFC continues its USL League One schedule, hosting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC for its regular season home opener on Saturday, April 9.

