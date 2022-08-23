Wolfpack readers, I want to be the first one to welcome you to the world of NC State Wellness and Recreation! Whether you’re a first-year student who’s new on campus or a graduate student who has walked by our building on the way to the lab for the hundredth time, all are welcome here! Graze this article for all that WellRec has to offer this upcoming semester and ways to support your overall well-being through movement and play.
First up to highlight are our ThriveWell programs. Through education and awareness, our team aims to connect the six elements of wellness and help empower you to make informed decisions that enhance your well-being. Our student wellness programs are free and include things like monthly Howl and Chill events, health and wellness related challenges and education sessions. Looking to level up your health this semester? Sign up for free wellness coaching or join a group coaching event.
Get on the move with our fitness team’s line up of free group fitness classes. Check out the descriptions and pick from our list of 60+ weekly offerings. Not sure what you like? Hop into a yoga, HIIT, cycling or a cardio dance class. You can also workout solo in a private studio. For a cost, you can participate in one-on-one training with a personal trainer, F45 classes or small group training with some friends. No matter the time of day, you can fit a class or two into your schedule. Want to flow together? Join me on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. in the MindBody studio to recharge midday.
Do you hear nature calling your name? Check out our Outdoor Adventures programs for a variety of rental services and trips this semester. The Climbing Center is ready for you and a group of friends to step outside the box and try something new. If you’re working with a student organization or department, book our Outdoor Adventures team for a date on the challenge course to boost your next team building opportunity.
Are you looking to meet new people, learn a new sport or rekindle your connection to one you already love? Look no further because WellRec is home to our Sports Programs team that supports a variety of intramural sports. Choose from more than 20 different league sports and 20 special events each year. Up for dedicating more time to your social and community wellness? Get connected with a club sport and compete against other colleges in more than 40 different club sports teams.
Whether you’re looking for a casual swim or wanting to swim laps for a workout, tap into our Aquatics programs. The Casey Aquatic Center has a 25-yard pool, a 50-meter Olympic swimming pool and offers health and water safety courses and swim lessons. This team is here to help you float through your semester with confidence and ease.
Whew, that was a lot! Just know, if you ever have any questions about our services and programs, we are always here to help. Visit the MyWellRec portal and download our mobile app for the latest updates and offerings. Through the app, you can check the center hours, sign up for group fitness classes and even check into the center if you forgot your student ID (which we all do from time to time). I hope you find time this semester to prioritize your wellness through movement. Ready to get connected? Touch base with us during some of our Welcome Week events. We’ll see you there, Wolfpack!