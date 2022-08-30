“How strongly you believe you really can will be the biggest part in determining if you actually will.” - Lorri Faye
As an athlete at the Division I level, I spend countless hours preparing my body to perform to the best of its ability. However, to reach this skillful state of peak athleticism, much of the work is done outside of the practice setting. Many in the sports community refer to this as “doing the little things.” In other words, if I wish to accomplish all that I desire, I must also put intention towards my sleeping habits, gaining proper nutrition and other recovery practices.
Despite how well I treat my body, how exceptional I perform during practice, how supportive my teammates are, and how many resources are available, I often ask, “Why is it so hard to believe in myself? Why is it so difficult for me to conceptualize that I too can achieve great things?”
The heartbreaking reality is I know I am not the only one facing this personal battle, and there is a strong chance you have found yourself in the same position — you studied for hours and still don’t believe you will pass the test. You practiced your presentation over and over and still think you’re going to choke. You prepared for that interview, but you don’t think you’ll get the position.
One of the root causes of this mindset stems from the condition that many of us suffer from — perfectionism: the idea that “good isn’t good enough,” and even worse, the belief that “I am not good enough.”
Since perfection is impossible, we often consider much of what we do as failure. We set expectations for ourselves, criticize what we are doing wrong, and forget what it is we are doing right. Although it is much easier said than done, doubt can be eliminated slowly but surely through the power of believing in oneself.
According to the Berkeley Well-Being Institute, “when we believe in ourselves, it kicks into gear all sorts of psychological processes that help us achieve our goals, manifest our dreams, and increase our well-being. But the flip side is also true. Lack of self-confidence or lack of belief in ourselves means we are less likely to act, change, or push to make things better. As a result, when we expect to fail, we are actually more likely to fail.”
Part of the process of moving your way towards self-belief is understanding it involves a few main concepts which include self-worth, self-confidence, self-trust and autonomy. Determine which of these elements you struggle with the most. Do you grapple with valuing yourself as a human being? Are you fighting to believe in your skills and abilities? Do you have a hard time trusting yourself? Do you feel free to do what you desire?
Figuring out what is holding you back can be the first step towards fearlessness while reaching your goals.
All in all, believing in yourself will help you recognize your ability to set and achieve intentions, motivate you to get things done and will help you see and be grateful for the abundance around you. It’s almost like tying your shoes. If your laces aren’t tied before heading in your desired direction, you’ll trip, stumble and fall right on your face. Without equipping yourself with belief and confidence, the same could happen on your path to success.
Ultimately, with some hard work and belief in yourself, what you want is much, much closer to being yours.