When was the last time you checked in on yourself? Maybe an hour ago? A month? A year? Longer?
It’s normal to feel run down or burnt out throughout the course of the semester, especially in the final stretch before finals. There might be a lot going on for you. The combination of classes, homework, relationships, work, whatever it might be, it can be hard to balance. What are some ways we can prevent this overwhelmed feeling? How can we “recharge our batteries?”
Let’s take a step back. Think about some things that bring you joy. Could it be finding a new song or watching a movie? Maybe seeing an old friend or taking a walk outside? It could be something as simple as getting your Grubhub order on time from Los Lobos (the best place to eat on campus, in my opinion). What are ways we can increase the joy we feel from life? It would be so basic of me to tell you guys to enjoy the little things; we’ve all heard that from someone.
However, finding joy in life can be as simple as enjoying the little things. It’s so easy to tell yourself that once you get to a certain place in your life, then you will finally be happy; maybe it’s when you graduate, or get your dream job, or have a large group of friends. The reality is that even once you obtain these things, you will still find some part of yourself unsatisfied and unfulfilled, striving for the next item on your infinite list. Therefore, in order to recharge your battery and take care of yourself, it can be as simple as enjoying little day-to-day activities.
Let's pause for a moment and give yourself five minutes to think about your day. I like to always point out three good things in my day, no matter how small it is. By small, I mean small — my coffee this morning had just enough creamer, that cloud I saw on the way to class looked like a bowtie, I didn’t slip on a brick today and so on. Incorporate this into your daily routine, and I promise you every day you do this it will get easier to think about things that make you happy. You might even learn a thing or two about yourself.
Another way we can take a step back into self-care is … drumroll please … treating yourself! Now, as a college student myself, I know we have no money to go out and buy some fancy dinner or have a nice spa day. So some creative ways to treat yo’ self is going out for a walk or hike (Umstead Park, my personal favorite) or taking a bubble bath. (This might not work if you live in the dorms. In that case, take the longest shower ever and don’t apologize for it, because self-care). You could play music from a new band, go out on a picnic with some friends, take a workout class at Carmichael (because it’s free) or more.
I could go on all day about things that you can consider as treating yourself. Even letting yourself enjoy mundane things such as your morning coffee or matcha can aid in your sense of happiness. Having that initial check-in with yourself is crucial so you can decide what will help you personally recharge your battery. There’s nothing selfish with self-care! Checking in on yourself could be your one moment to reflect on your day and regroup from all of the crazy things going on in today's world.
I challenge you to take just 5-10 minutes to check in on yourself and do something you truly enjoy. In order to be the best version of yourself and accomplish what you need to do for other people, you have to make sure that you are taking care of yourself because if you don’t take care of yourself then you will not be able to take care of others. Remember taking time for yourself is not selfish!
Want to work on incorporating more self-care into your life? Sign up for Individual Wellness Coaching with one of Wellness and Recreation’s certified wellness coaches to determine exactly how you can take action towards attaining those goals. Visit here to make an appointment.